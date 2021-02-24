Sample Contracts and Agreements

Dozens of new contact templates, agreements, warranties and waivers have been added to the popular website PrintableContracts.com.

"These new contracts can be used as-is, or altered to suit specific situations," explained Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "There are now more than 560 contracts, each free to download, edit and print."

PrintableContracts.com has a broad range of contracts for both business and personal matters. The site also has several articles about different types of contracts and tips on contract-writing.

The newest employee forms include a "conduct in vehicle" policy. There are also new contracts for an illustrator, an author, a graphic designer and a web developer.

Plus, the site has new rental contracts for vehicle storage, storage units, co-working space and an office share.

A few of the new agreements are especially of use during the coronavirus pandemic, such as a workplace safety agreement, a "Covid bubble agreement" and family agreements related to working from home. Also new are five liability waivers for specific businesses.

PrintableContracts.com also has new waivers that cover liens, benefits and confidentiality.

The site is also home to agreements for children and teens, personal relationships, events and other topics and uses.

Visitors to PrintableContracts.com are advised to consult an attorney if needed for any legal, business or personal dealings.

Each contract downloads as an editable DOC (Microsoft Word) file to type directly into.

"It's easy to instantly download and edit any of the contracts and agreements," Savetz said. "Alternatively, visitors to PrintableContracts.com can simply cut and paste the text directly."

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.