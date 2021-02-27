From: NewsTip -- Story Ideas and Contacts Washington , DC Sunday, February 28, 2021

SPJ on Khashoggi -- Apple Pie Extremism – Vaccines



Contact guest direct or for full service booking, contact Mitchell Davis @ (202) 333-5000 or ExpertClick@Gmail.com



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



SPJ statement on Khashoggi report



Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ)







NDIANAPOLIS – The Society of Professional Journalists appreciates that the U.S. intelligence report on the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was publicly released today. But it is too little too late.



The report, confirming what many suspected, that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation to capture or kill Khashoggi, should have been released sooner and the crown prince should have already been held accountable.



"Many Americans have now read — and all should read — the four-page declassified intelligence report on the killing of Jamal Khashoggi," said Matthew T. Hall, SPJ national president. "Seeing its conclusions in print under government letterhead make me angry all over again. This reprehensible action needs a strong response from the Biden administration.



CONTACT:



Matthew T. Hall, SPJ National President, 619-987-7786, mhall@spj.org



Zoë Berg, SPJ Communications Coordinator, 317-920-4785, zberg@spj.org



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/252921



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



Exporting American Apple Pie Extremism



Albert Goldson -- Cerulean Council







The "Made in America" Weimar Republic-like chaotic violence last spring and summer reached a crescendo of intensity with the dramatic assault and occupation of the US Capitol building in early last month with the temporary "planting" of the Confederate battle flag. Notwithstanding the following week the Inauguration was held, a lawful and peaceful transition but under a police state level of security underscoring the present-day brittleness of American democracy.



Albert Goldson



agoldson@ceruleancouncil.com



917-710-7209



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/252953



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



Ouch 1, 2, 3 – Vaccines are Safe and Effective



Mache Seibel, MD –







My father-in-law, William Glazier, was a pediatrician for roughly half a century. And he was a really good one. He took care of literally thousands of kids, and their kids, in the greater Boston area.



Every Thanksgiving, after the turkey had been eaten and we were waiting for dessert, he would get out his black bag, pull out a small vial of flu vaccine, and quietly let us know when it was our turn to get our flu shots. Some of the kids were reluctant and he had to resort to tickling them first. When he would actually stick in the needle he would say, "Ouch," followed by 1, 2, 3 as he pushed the liquid vaccine into our arms. It literally took about three seconds and it was painless.



Mache Seibel, MD



617-916-1880



mache@doctorseibel.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/252851



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



My Business Got COVID



Arthur Koch -- Management Consultant







I'm not telling you that any of our team members or I got COVID. My argument here is that the business got COVID.



More and more, I'm discussing the current situation with my client's leadership and witnessing the long-term effects of having their team members working remotely.



Before the pandemic, businesses were functioning relatively well. They had daily visual management meetings where opportunities received rapid responses from highly engaged associates, and issues could be swiftly escalated when necessary.



During the last few weeks, I re-engaged with a past client. Speaking with three of their leadership team members, they voiced the same concerns and comments as my other clients, that COVID remote work is negatively impacting their productivity and teamwork.



When I sat through Team and Zoom meetings with my other clients, the parallels to my re-engaged client's experiences were striking:



Individuals often losing internet connection



. Arthur Koch



336-260-9441



Art@ArthurKochMGT.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/252725



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



Are COVID 19, chronic fatigue syndrome, and autism spectrum disorder linked?



Michael D. Shaw -- Expert in Health Care and Environmental Affairs







t present, there are around 74 million children (age 17 and under) in this country. Using the CDC's one in 54 statistic, this means that nearly 1.4 million of them are afflicted with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The number is likely rising. ASD is a debilitating condition that renders each child completely dependent on family and/or government services to survive. The annual cost of these services was estimated at $268 billion (for 2015) with $461 billion projected for 2025. As large as these numbers may be, they do not address the emotional and functional devastation wrought on the families of these children, nor the welling threat to national security.



Michael D. Shaw



703-796-6063



mds1@gasdetection.com



https://www.gasdetection.com/interscan-in-the-news/magazine-articles/are-covid-19-chronic-fatigue-syndrome-and-autism-spectrum-disorder-linked/



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



Click to www.NewsReleaseWire.com to open and read all releases or click on release of interest.



*APSCA ANNOUNCES DISCIPLINARY ACTION AGAINST A MEMBER FIRM http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252968



*Blogging The Art of Change? - February 2021 http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252967



*Texan Self-Made Energy Alamo http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252966



*?It?s Up To You? Campaign Launched to Educate Americans About COVID-19 Vaccines http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252965



*What?s holding you back from performing at 100%? http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252963



*Are COVID 19, chronic fatigue syndrome, and autism spectrum disorder linked? http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252962



*The Post-Mortem Has Started http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252959



*Do You Have a System? http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252958



*405 ? She?s a doctor that writes: Tom interviews Reiko Scott http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252957



*Knights on Ice ? Flower and Wild Bill Stretch and Snap Anaheim http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252956



*Did Leander D'avy see Oswald with the Three Tramps? http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252954



*MEGATRENDS NEWSROOM: Sargis Sangari on The Ongoing Refugee Crisis in Turkey http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252951



*Dr. Perron Quoted in the International Business Times http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252950



*Light and Dark From Summit Consulting Group, Inc. -- Alan Weiss, Ph.D. http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252949



*January 2021 PPM Ratings Takeaways ? Part Four http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252948



*Why Leos Will Shine (And Roar Less At Work!) - 2021 Horoscope http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252947



*Coca Cola?s Steps Right into a Racism Debacle http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252945



*The FLG StoryThe FLG Story http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252942



*Resume Place From Kathryn Troutman - Federal Career Coach(r) http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252941



*This Week: Jim Henson and the Kenner Gooney Bird http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252939



*Emanuel Cleaver: People get ?saved? through government spending (video) http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252938



*Gemstones: An Interview with Barbara Clifton-Zarate (#MMIWG) http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252935



*Top Ten Twitter Tweets of February 27, 2021 http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252934



*Spiritual Hypnotherapist receives a cancer free diagnosis aided by Art Therapy and the Embodiment of Love Consciousness http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252932



*The 7 Sacred Hearted Truths: Introduction + the First and Second http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252928

