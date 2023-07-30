Review of Gail Ward Olmsted's Miranda Nights

Sunday, July 30, 2023

Author: Gail Ward Olmsted

Publisher: Black Rose Writing

ISBN: 978-1-68513-227-9

In Miranda Nights by Gail Ward Olmsted, we meet Miranda Quinn, who used to host a legal advice TV show that was suddenly canceled two years ago.



Her life takes an unexpected turn when she shows up as the host of a late-night radio show called Miranda Nights, where she shares legal insights and entertainment with her listeners.



Miranda is about to experience a whirlwind of transformation without her knowledge, where a series of life-altering events is about to unfold.



While interacting with her radio listeners, she's unaware of the malevolent presence hiding in the dark, waiting to entangle her in a disturbing and eerie game.



Miranda finds herself caught up with an unknown "creepy" person who creates a complex deceitful scheme using different aliases such as Peter, Andrew, James, and John. Each call is more disturbing than the previous one.



The anonymous caller's messages are reminiscent of biblical stories, with proverbs and warnings, as if they were a messenger of God.



His unsettling motives are driven by a disturbing fixation on Miranda's self-assurance and vanity. Using an alarming mix of warnings, intimidation, stalking, and destruction, this mysterious person sets out on a frightening quest to teach a harsh lesson and destroy Miranda's feeling of safety.



As events keep happening, Miranda receives upsetting news from her closest friend, Tracy. The information focuses on Tracy's sixteen-year-old son, Chase, who is accused of child pornography.

The victim is fifteen-year-old Chloe, who was Chase's girlfriend.



According to reports, Chase and Chloe were playing around one day in his room after school. Chloe removed her top and posed for Chase to take pictures of her.

After grabbing his phone, he immediately started taking pictures. Regrettably, the images got out to both Chloe's parents and their school's student body. Chase was bewildered about how this happened.



Another blow hits close to home as her stepmother receives a medical diagnosis that shakes her to the core.



The novel mostly centers on Miranda's pursuit to uncover the identity and motives of her mysterious caller, who harasses and stalks her persistently. Could he have ties to her past when she worked as an Assistant District Attorney?



Miranda Nights provided an enjoyable reading experience, despite a few noteworthy shortcomings. Sometimes, the main story line felt disconnected, slowing the narrative's pace.

However, it is worth noting that these deviations were not without their own charm, as they offered glimpses into other dimensions of the characters' lives, enriching the overall tapestry of the story.

In addition, the secondary narrative involving Chase could be perceived by some readers as lacking sufficient development, which may lead to speculation about the author's deliberate decision to avoid diverting attention from the primary plot.

Nevertheless, the novel excels in preserving its captivating and engrossing essence, effortlessly pulling readers into a world woven with intricate events and emotions.

The interwoven layers of the story continue to shine through, leaving an enduring mark on those who immerse themselves in its pages.

While personal preferences may differ, the novel's most captivating element was undoubtedly Miranda's journey to uncover the identity of the mysterious caller. Her determination and resilience made her a compelling protagonist.



Olmsted skillfully weaves legal knowledge, psychological suspense, and personal struggles, creating a gripping tapestry for thrillers and psychological dramas fans.

The interplay of legal and psychological elements offers a thought-provoking experience.



