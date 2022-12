Monday, December 5, 2022

Retail Strategy Group has activated a new section on its website entitled "Our Insights."

Co-Founders, Liza Amlani and Raj Dhiman, have made their published works from 2022 along with a selection of business frameworks available on this page.

"Senior leaders have been strongly resonating with the ideas we have been presenting to them during 2022," says Raj Dhiman. "It felt like a good idea to make these more widely available, hence we put this content available to download for free on our website. Leaders from retailers, global brands, and even retail tech companies will find this compelling and valuable."

The content covers topics including:

How brands can close the customer feedback loop and inform product creation.

The extent to which product creation teams are focused on their customers.

Retail tech companies assessing the status of their best accounts.

"We have been mindful of increasing the value of our website and this is a major step forward," says Liza Amlani. "We added our published articles, selected video content, and podcast appearances as a part of the effort."

Visitors are invited to explore Retail Strategy Group's insight page by going to www.retailstrategygroup.com/our-insights.