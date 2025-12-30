Resources to Prevent Suicide Deaths in Construction

https://vimeo.com/732175641?fl=tl&fe=ec

Construction workers have significantly higher rates of injuries, fatalities, death by suicide, and overdose deaths than American workers overall.

For example, although construction workers are only about 7% of the entire workforce, they were 20% of on-the-job fatalities and 16% of opioid overdoses.

As the chart to the right shows, in 2023 there were 982 fatal injuries among construction workers — and 15,910 fatal overdoses and 5,095 suicides.

