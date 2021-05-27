Resilience Keynote Speaker Jan McInnis talks about Bouncing Back

The keys to resilience can be found with comedians as Jan McInnis, a noted keynote speaker, comedian, and Master of Ceremonies, shares some tips used by comedians to bounce back from mistakes and missteps. In her new keynote, titled "Bouncing Back: Handling Setbacks Like a Comedian," she advises groups on how to avoid missteps, how to handle them when they're happening, and how to move past them when they are over.

Don't let mistakes and failure get in the way of moving forward! "Comedians are perfect for talking about moving through mistakes, because that's basically how we learn our jobs – by failing! We go onstage at an open mic to find out what works – from stage presence to jokes. There's just no other way to do it. Other professions don't do this – there's no open scalpel mic at the hospital is there?" quips McInnis.

Her new keynote focusing on resilience is a huge hit, and is getting rave reviews by attendees with comments such as "Jan gave great examples we could all relate to and learn from. A fun way to learn!!!" McInnis has presented her resilience keynote recently to the Michigan Recreation and Parks Association, the California Association for Health Services at Home, and the California School Nurses Association to name just a few groups. For the last 25 years, she has worked with thousands of associations, corporations, and businesses across North American providing and humor keynotes. Jan is also an accomplished master of ceremonies, and is known for keeping the show rolling, handling things seamlessly, and engaging the whole audience.

McInnis has spoken throughout the country to groups for health care to education, finance, and more. She's also written for the 'Jay Leno's Tonight show' monologue, syndicated cartoon strips, TV, radio, and the guests on the 'Jerry Springer show.'

Other achievements of Jan McInnis include she was featured in the Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post, and The Washington Post. Ms. McInnis is also the author of two books, namely "Convention Comedian- Stories and Wisdom from Two Decades of Chicken Dinners and Comedy Clubs" and "Finding the Funny Fast- How to Create Quick Humor to Connect with Clients, Coworkers, and Crowds". And she hosts a podcast titled "Comedian Stories: Tales From the Road in Under 5 Minutes."