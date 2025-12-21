Reps. Bierlein, Martus: Restore vital funding for Michigan’s farmers

https://vimeo.com/732175641?fl=tl&fe=ec

A pair of legislators have submitted a bipartisan letter to chairs of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees as they stand up for Michigan farmers and their mental health.

State Reps. Matthew Bierlein (R-Vassar) and Jasper Martus (D-Flushing) are pushing for the restoration of farmer suicide prevention funds through a future supplemental measure after funding for the program was paused.

