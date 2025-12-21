Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Reps. Bierlein, Martus: Restore vital funding for Michigan’s farmers
Text Movie Graphics
Reps. Bierlein, Martus: Restore vital funding for Michigan’s farmers
From:
Frank King -- The Mental Health Comedian Frank King -- The Mental Health Comedian
Springfield, OR
Sunday, December 21, 2025


Dirt in their DNA
 
Video Clip: Click to Watch

https://vimeo.com/732175641?fl=tl&fe=ec

A pair of legislators have submitted a bipartisan letter to chairs of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees as they stand up for Michigan farmers and their mental health.

State Reps. Matthew Bierlein (R-Vassar) and Jasper Martus (D-Flushing) are pushing for the restoration of farmer suicide prevention funds through a future supplemental measure after funding for the program was paused.

More: https://gophouse.org/posts/reps-bierlein-martus-restore-vital-funding-for-michigans-farmers

 

#suicideprevention 

  • #MentalHealthMatters

  • #EndTheStigma

  • #YouAreNotAlone

  • #GatekeeperTraining

  • #TalkAboutIt

  • #BreakTheSilence

  • #construction

  • #constructionsuicide

  • #suicideconstruction

  • #farmers

  • #agriculture

  • #farmerssuicide

 
97
Pickup Short URL to Share Pickup HTML to Share
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Frank King
Group: The Mental Health Comedian, LLC
Dateline: Springfield, OR United States
Direct Phone: 858.405.5653
Main Phone: 8584055653
Cell Phone: 8584055653
Jump To Frank King -- The Mental Health Comedian Jump To Frank King -- The Mental Health Comedian
Contact Click to Contact