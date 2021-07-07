Reopening the Workplace Expert Online Panel for Consultants July 9

On Friday, July 9, 2021, the Southern California Chapter of the Institute of Management Consultants USA (imcusa.org) presents Reopening the Workplace: How to Guide Clients to Success. The panel of expert consultants will discuss the business, emotional and legal issues that consultants and their clients need to consider in re-opening their workplace. The program takes place from 8:00 to 9:00 AM on the Zoom video conferencing platform. Attendees can login early for optional introductions and networking from 7:30 to 8:00 AM. To attend, register on the Reopening the Workplace event page of the IMC USA website.

"As workplaces reopen, consultants and their clients are facing a situation never experienced before," said Jennifer Beever CMC, MBA, President of IMC SoCal. "This panel will touch on how, when, and what do we have to do to avoid risk, be safe, and re-imagine a workplace that offers physical and emotional health, productivity and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements."

Panelists include Joyce Gioia CMC, CSP, FIMA, Strategic Business Futurist and CEO of Employer of Choice, Inc., who focuses on workforce and workplace trends, Dr. Mark Goulston, Marshall Goldsmith MG100 coach and co-author of two recent books, Why Cope When You Can Heal?: How the Healthcare Heroes of COVID-19 Can Recover from PTSD and Trauma to Triumph: A Roadmap for Leading Through Disruption (and Thriving on the Other Side), and Alexis D. James, employment law attorney and Managing Partner of WorkWise Law PC, who will highlight some of the legal issues of concern in reopening the workplace.

The program is designed for consultants at all stages of their careers, students intending to become consultants, and business and organizational leaders wishing to be more informed as they reopen their workplaces.

IMC SoCal is the Southern California Chapter of the Institute of Management Consultants (IMC USA), the national accrediting organization and professional association for management consultants. IMC SoCal is the largest chapter in IMC USA, offering free monthly educational and networking programs for its members, a community of peers that share resources and collaborate on projects, and promotional opportunities for members including online advertising to area businesses. Learn more about IMC's Southern California chapter on the IMC SoCal webpage.