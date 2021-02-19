Registration Opens For National Medicare Supplement Insurance Conference

Registration has opened for the 12th National Medicare Supplement Insurance industry conference. Organized by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) the conference will take place September 8-10, 2021 in Chicago.

"The Medicare insurance continues to grow and change, with change only accelerated by Covid," says Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director and organizer of the Medigap industry conference. "We expect people will be ready to gather for learning, networking and building upon the growth."

The 2021 event takes place at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center located close to Chicago's O'Hare International airport.

"We are planning an all-new and highly relevant program with a strong focus on such changes as increased virtual selling and utilization of Medicare call centers," Slome explains. "A virtual conference was considered but frankly I think people are getting Zoomed-out and with vaccinations proceeding, people will be ready to travel and interact. There are certainly enough people within the Chicago and Midwest region."

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance is an advocacy and informational organization that conducts the national Medigap industry conference. AAMSI hosts the nation's leading Find A Local Medicare Insurance Agent online directory that helps consumers connect with local insurance professionals who offer Medicare insurance plan options.

To learn more about the 2021 Medicare Insurance Industry Conference visit the website at www.medicaresupp.org/2021/.