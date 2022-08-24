Refugee Help International Transit Package -- to be provided at start of trip

Suggested Refugee Transit Kit - to be provided at start of their trip. Why at the start of the trip, and not upon arrival?



1) Having the transit package in hand will ensure a more pleasant transit.



2) Provision at the start of the trip, is less an inducement or reward for going to a certain destination.



3) The provision of the full Eastern US map, may help travelers better choose their final destiontion.

Main components:

Hand Crank Radio to be used to recharge cell phones.

Uber and Metro cards to help travelers to have better and instant access to continue their trips.

Eastern US Map

Chocolate

Personal grooming aids

Compass

Why these items? In tests during the Covid-19 surge we found that by empowering homeless people with tools, they could overcome their homelessness.

Why not a cell phone? Most refugees already have a cell phone, and the cost of a cell phone would double the cost of the package.