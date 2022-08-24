Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Refugee Help International Transit Package -- to be provided at start of trip
Text Graphics
Refugee Help International Transit Package -- to be provided at start of trip
From:
Refugee Help International Refugee Help International
Washington, DC
Wednesday, August 24, 2022


Refugee Help International Transit Package
 

Suggested Refugee Transit Kit - to be provided at start of their trip. Why at the start of the trip, and not upon arrival?

1) Having the transit package in hand will ensure a more pleasant transit.

2) Provision at the start of the trip, is less an inducement or reward for going to a certain destination.

3) The provision of the full Eastern US map, may help travelers better choose their final destiontion.

Main components:

Hand Crank Radio to be used to recharge cell phones.

Uber and Metro cards to help travelers to have better and instant access to continue their trips.

Eastern US Map

Chocolate

Personal grooming aids

Compass

Why these items?   In tests during the Covid-19 surge we found that by empowering homeless people with tools, they could overcome their homelessness.

Why not a cell phone?  Most refugees already have a cell phone, and the cost of a cell phone would double the cost of the package.
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Mitchell P. Davis
Dateline: Washington, DC United States
Direct Phone: 202-333-5000
Contact Click to Contact
Other experts on these topics
No records found.