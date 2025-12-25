Speaker
Rate of death by suicide among construction workers is high. Here’s why
Thursday, December 25, 2025


Video Clip: Click to Watch

https://youtu.be/zvdOiqvvYcs?si=lnnQf65U_ovMPDKb

Explore LA Rate of death by suicide among construction workers is high. Here's why Twelve people and inside a building with exposed brick walls. The people wear construction helmets and fluorescent vests. Construction companies hold "toolbox talks" to encourage workers to come forward with mental health issues. ( Courtesy Shawmut )

Truth matters. Community matters. Your support makes both possible. LAist is one of the few places where news remains independent and free from political and corporate influence. Stand up for truth and for LAist. Make your year-end tax-deductible gift now. Industry leaders created Construction Suicide Prevention Week in 2019 in reaction to a steady rise in the death-by-suicide rate among construction workers. "We all agreed, as an industry collectively, that we were going to support our workforce," said Brian Mello of Associated General Contractors of California (AGC of California).

According to the latest numbers, more than 5,000 construction workers die by suicide in one year. The rate is four times higher than the national average, and it's the second highest by industry, after the mining industry.

Keep Reading: https://laist.com/news/los-angeles-activities/construction-worker-suicide-death-rate-data-support

