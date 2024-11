RadioTour.com is coming in December!!!





We'll push news releases to hosts and include that member's direct booking link



To participate you must have a https://calendly.com/ link.





If you are ready for serious direct connections and making it really easy for radio host to book you, please reply with a link to Calendly or register to get one.

Here's their registration page: https://lnkd.in/e6UPJCgN