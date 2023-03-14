Speaker
Qualifications for Associations and Public Interest Groups for The News Council.
Tuesday, March 14, 2023

 

  1. Mission Alignment: The association or public interest group should have a mission that aligns with the News Council's goals of creating and disseminating public service news campaigns to promote social good.
  2. Relevance: The association or public interest group should be relevant to current social issues and public concerns.
  3. Impact: The association or public interest group should have a proven track record of making a positive impact on society through their programs and initiatives.
  4. Collaborative Spirit: The association or public interest group should be willing to collaborate with other organizations and stakeholders to achieve common goals.
  5. Leadership: The association or public interest group should have strong leadership, with a clear vision and effective management practices.
  6. Ethical Practices: The association or public interest group should have a reputation for ethical practices and should adhere to high standards of integrity.
  7. Budget: The association or public interest group should have a budget that allows them to contribute financially to the News Council's campaign development and production.
  8. Media Exposure: The association or public interest group should have a significant media presence, with the ability to generate media coverage and support for the News Council's campaigns.
  9. Diversity: The association or public interest group should strive to represent a diverse group of individuals and perspectives, including gender, race, ethnicity, and other identities.
  10. Measurable Outcomes: The association or public interest group should be able to demonstrate measurable outcomes and impact from their past programs and initiatives, and have a clear plan for evaluating the success of their partnership with the News Council.

 

Those interested should reply to the above outline to Mitchell P. Davis @ WashingtonDC@NewsCouncil.org   Or call (202) 333-5000 with any questions.

 
