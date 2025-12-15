Psychological Sci-Fi Thriller Explores the Dark Ethics of Memory Theft

P.A. Farrell's newest release, The Stolen Hours: The Memory Keeper Book 2, delivers a gripping, emotionally charged continuation of the acclaimed Memory Keeper series. Available now on Amazon Kindle Select in eBook format and through Draft2Digital for library distribution, the novel pushes speculative fiction into unsettling psychological territory.

Set in the quiet town of Millbrook, The Stolen Hours follows Riley Bennett, a former man now bound to a convergence point that protects human memories. When residents begin losing days and weeks of their lives, Riley uncovers a black market where stolen memories are sold to wealthy clients seeking to experience love, grief, and trauma without consequence.

As the theft escalates, Riley discovers the perpetrator is someone trained as a memory keeper—someone who understands the rules and has chosen to break them. Unable to leave his post without destroying himself, Riley must draw the enemy to him, risking the very foundation of the place he protects.

Combining speculative science fiction with psychological suspense, The Stolen Hours examines consent, identity, and the cost of commodifying human experience. Farrell, a psychologist and longtime author, brings emotional realism and ethical depth to a genre often driven by spectacle alone.

The Stolen Hours is available now on Amazon Kindle Select and through libraries worldwide. It is the second installment in The Memory Keeper series and can be read as a standalone novel, though readers will gain added depth by beginning with The Memory Keeper's Apprentice and the two additional books to come in the series.