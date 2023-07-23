Proposed new text for free membership -- text and html by ChatGPT

From: Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Washington , DC Sunday, July 23, 2023

Calling All Extraordinary Individuals! Calling all extraordinary individuals! If you meet any of the following criteria, congratulations, you're in for an adventure like no other! Apply below and prepare for an epic journey: Professional Speakers: Are you a captivating orator listed by a speaker bureau that's a member of the prestigious International Association of Speaker Bureaus (IASB) or a member of the esteemed National Speakers Association (NSA) or one of the national speaker associations that are part of the Global Speakers Federation? Come join the party! Check out www.IASB.org, NSASpeakers.com & GlobalSpeakresFederation.org for more info. Authors: Calling all word-weavers! If you've got an author page on Amazon and a social media presence that includes either a rockin' YouTube Channel or an addictive TicTok account with at least 1,000 followers, then you've earned your golden ticket! Hollywood Professionals: Are you a mastermind behind the scenes or a dazzling actor with an IMDb profile? Cue the spotlight, you're in! Just Famous (or Infamous) in General: If you have a Wikipedia page all about you, whether you're celebrated or notorious, we want you! Embrace your legacy and join the ranks of the remarkable. Running for Public Office: Attention all aspiring politicians! Whether you're aiming for federal, state, or local public office or representing a registered political action committee, we're rolling out the red carpet for you! Under Federal Investigation: Okay, we admit, this one's a bit unorthodox, but we believe everyone deserves a fair chance! If you've got some federal charges pending or even if you're on the FBI's most wanted list, why not try something new and apply below? No judgment here! Influencers: Hey you, with the massive following on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, or TicTok, we see you! Bring your online stardom and join the fun! 501(c)3 Non-profit Groups with Public Service Advocacy Programs: We love those who do good for the world! If you're a non-profit with a mission to make the world a better place, we've got a special spot for you. Check out www.NewsCouncil.org for guidelines. Think Tanks, Public Policy Groups, and Corporations: Calling all thinkers and shapers of policy! If you've got a registered lobbyist in Washington or you represent a company with a story to tell, we're all ears! Spokespersons for National Associations & Societies: If you're the charismatic voice for a (501(c)6) group, we've got a perfect match for you. Send us a request with your most recent 990 for a free pass! Spokespersons for Publicly Traded Corporations: Stock market wizards, unite! If your company is listed on US exchanges, congratulations, you've got a VIP invitation! College & University Professors: Educators, this one's for you! As long as you have a profile on your school's website and a .EDU email, you're welcome aboard our academic adventure—no tuition fees required! Trade Show Exhibitors: If you're part of the thrilling world of trade shows, as defined by Exhibitrac.com, then join the spectacle! It's time to shine! Public Relations Professionals: Attention spin doctors! If you work for PR firms ranked in the prestigious O'dwyer Directory of PR firms, you can place accounts for your clients free of charge. You're the masterminds of the media, and we can't wait to have you on board. See the roster at https://www.odwyerpr.com/pr_firm_rankings/independents.htm for more details! So there you have it—your once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join our extraordinary league of newsworthy individuals. Apply now and get ready to make headlines, laugh, and conquer the world together!

