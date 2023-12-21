Printable Planners for the New Year or Anytime

Just in time for the new year, dozens of new printable planner
designs have been added to the website PrintablePlanners.net.
"I launched PrintablePlanners.net back in 2008 with a selection of printables sized to refill commercial, ring-bound planners," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "Since then, the site has expanded to include a wide range of standalone specialty planners, pages for organizing, journals and more"
There are now nearly 1,200 printables at the site. Two dozen new planner designs
were just added, and each has a free version to download and print in PDF format as well as a premium editable DOC version that can be typed into using Microsoft Word.
Also just-added are the 2024 versions of the popular dated weekly planner
and the 5- and 10-year journals
. With the journals, simply jot down a few memories from each day so you can look back on them over the years.
New seasonal planning pages
have been added with illustrations for autumn, winter, spring and summer. These include to-do lists for outdoor tasks. Plus, print new garden or plant planning pages illustrated with leafy designs. These sheets coordinate to assemble a record of planting, fertilizing, tending, blooming, harvesting and so on. Other new household planners
are a produce planner and a vegetable schedule.
There are also several new planner pages for planning a class reunion. And PrintablePlanners.net now has several planning pages for reading and for reviewing books. The newest holiday planner
is a Halloween costume worksheet.
PrintablePlanners.net's refill pages for traditional commercial planners are sized to fit various sizes of Franklin Covey, Day-Timer, and Day Runner. Or, print bullet journals, cute planners, planner "stickers," an author planner
or a baby planner. Another option is the time- and money-saving premium Planner Packs
, which have 50 printables, in personal or business variations for just $19.
"These planners and journals are a handy, affordable way to get the new year off to a great start," Savetz said.
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.