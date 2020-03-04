Contact:



Princess Anne High School Student Wins



$19,100 Scholarship

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. – March 4, 2020– When 17-year-old Moisés Rodrigues Calderon of Virginia Beach returns from his third mission trip to Honduras, he'll be starting his next challenge this summer; helping his father open a restaurant.

Moisés, who will be a senior at Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, will receive a full $19,100 scholarship to The Internet Marketing Training Center of Virginia and begin his training July 14. He submitted the winning essay on what a full scholarship to the school would mean to him and his family.

"I'm excited to learn Internet marketing skills because every single business needs help online, plus I can earn money while still going to high school and help my father fulfill his dream of owning his own Puerto Rican restaurant," Moisés said.

The family is from Puerto Rico and his father is currently cooking for the juvenile detention center in Virginia Beach.

Moisés, who is active in The First Hispanic Baptist Church in Virginia Beach, has been participating in Bible studies and construction work for the underprivileged in Honduras.

School founder and Internet multimillionaire Tom Antion said the school has helped other students earn money even before graduating by handling social media and other online marketing for small businesses that struggle to keep up with the changes that are constant on the web.

"This wonderful young man will be able to do his studies fully online any time day or night so it won't interfere with his senior year at Princess Anne," Antion said.

The Internet Marketing Training Center of Virginia located at 498 S. Independence Blvd, in Virginia Beach is the only dedicated and licensed Internet Marketing School in the country. Certified to operate by SCHEV The State Council on Higher Education in Virginia.

With the emergence of social media and the increased demand for digital know-how, the Internet Marketing Training Center of VA satisfies this need by offering both an affordable and top-level Internet marketing education. It extensively covers every facet of Internet marketing, from social media to tactics for attracting qualified traffic to a website. The curriculum is updated weekly and entails hands-on learning that produces skills that students can put into effect immediately.

Students can complete all the online studies and earn a certificate from the school in as little as six months. Courses, now in Phase 1, are distance learning only.

Phase 2 will hold in-house classes in the main branch in Virginia Beach, Va., and Phase 3 will roll out satellite sites for in-house studies in major cities around the US.

The program is geared toward:

High school students and other young people who are seeking a nontraditional yet highly marketable skill-based education.

Individuals who have been displaced from their current employment and need a marketable set of skills quickly.

Small business owners who want to expand their web presence by cost effectively training their IT and marketing staff and bringing their web operation in house.

Military Spouses through the Department of Defense MyCAA scholarship program no longer have to take substandard jobs every few years. They can keep their Internet work going wherever they happened to be stationed.

All military, first responders, and law enforcement personnel and their immediate families get large scholarships from the founder of the school.

Antion says, "I founded the Internet Marketing Training Center of Virginia, because I wanted to pass on the invaluable and indispensable knowledge I've gained from over 26 years working online. "I wanted to make this valuable training available to the masses."

About the Internet Marketing Training Center of Virginia



The Internet Marketing Training Center certificate courses are designed to prepare students for jobs in the e-commerce industry and also to build their own profitable online business if they wish. Online students can work at their own pace. Dedicated online students can complete their training in as little as six months. Students will enjoy the state-of-the-art combination of course assignments, interaction with both students and teachers via blog, email, Text, Skype, Zoom, telephone, discussion forums, text messaging, teleclasses and various audio/visual media. To learn more about the Internet Marketing Training Center of Virginia, visit http://www.IMTCVA.org

About Tom Antion



Founder Tom Antion has been selling on the commercial Internet since its beginning circa 1994. Since then, Antion has made himself an Internet multi-millionaire and helped hundreds of small business owners and entrepreneurs earn full- and part-time incomes on the Internet. Many have taken what they have learned and used it on a consulting basis to help other businesses thrive on the web. Many have bolstered their positions in their jobs by bringing great value and return on investment to the companies where they work. One of Antion's proteges, Ilya Pozin recently sold his third company Pluto.tv to Viacom for $340 Million. Antion has personally trained over 1700 consulting clients and is asked frequently to speak on the topic of Internet marketing at conferences around the world. This school is an effort to make his training available to a much wider audience and at a much more affordable investment.

Mr. Antion is the subject of the soon to be released Hollywood Documentary "The American Entrepreneur" produced by Reel Mountain Pictures. The trailer can be seen at https://www.Facebook.com/AmericanEntrepreneurFilm

Tom also produces "Screw the Commute" entrepreneurial podcast based on the fact he's never had a job. https://www.ScrewTheCommute.com/

Moisés Rodriquez Calderon and Rodriguez family receive his $19,100 scholarship certificate to the Internet Marketing Training Center in Virginia Beach, From left, father Nelson,sister Sinai, brother Jezreel, brother Natanael, mother Sonia.