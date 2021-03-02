From: Dan Janal Minneapolis , MN Tuesday, March 2, 2021



Podcast Expert John Corcoran Shares His Thought Leadership Ideas on ‘Write Your Book in a Flash with Dan Janal,’ Podcast John Corcoran, a podcasting expert and co-founder of Rise25.com, offered terrific advice for business owners on "Write Your Book in a Flash with Dan Janal," which was named one of the Top 50 Podcasts for Thought Leaders by Thinkers360.com. The podcast is available on Audible "John offered tremendous ideas and insights for people top business leaders, coaches, and consultants who want to write a book to stand out from the crowd, leave a lasting legacy, or create a valuable marketing tool in the form of a book," said Dan Janal, who has written more than a dozen books that have been translated into six languages. He helps business people write their books by offering services as book coaching, developmental editing, and ghostwriting. For more information, go to WriteYourBookInAFlash.com. His tips include: A podcast is more than just content marketing. Podcasting helps you create relationships.

Authors can use podcasts to attract more clients, be seen as the respected leader in your field, connect with influencers, create content for your next book, or deliver content from your current book.

Creating a "Dream 100" list helps you be deliberate about the people you want to build relationships with.

Relationships used to be a product of coincidence – people in your company or people you went to college with. Now you can have control over who you meet so you can grow your network.

The biggest mistakes authors can make with podcasts is NOT starting sooner. They spend more time thinking about buying mic instead of deciding which people to invite to be a guest.

A podcast breaks through the noise of marketing because you start the relationship by giving, not by taking.

You can build relationships with successful people because they want to be on podcasts. Discover more and listen now: https://www.topbusinessleaders.com/audible/ Or http://www.topbusinessleaders.com/ About John Corcoran John Corcoran is a recovering attorney, and a writer, author, father of four, and a former Clinton White House Writer and Speechwriter to the Governor of California. Throughout his career, John has worked in Hollywood, the heart of Silicon Valley, and ran his own boutique law firm in the San Francisco Bay Area catering to small business owners and entrepreneurs. He is the author of three books about relationship building and client acquisition and has written for Forbes, Entrepreneur, Business Insider, Lifehacker, The San Francisco Chronicle, and basically anywhere else that will let him. He has been the host of the Smart Business Revolution podcast since 2012, through which he has interviewed hundreds of CEOs, founders, authors and entrepreneurs, from Peter Diamandis and Adam Grant to Gary Vaynerchuk and Marie Forleo. Rise25, LLC, is a company whose mission is to help your business connect to your ideal prospects, referral partners and strategic partners using a done-for-you podcast. For information, go to: https://rise25.com/ About Dan Janal Dan Janal works with entrepreneurs who want to elevate their reputations and set themselves apart from their competition.



As a book coach, developmental editor and ghostwriter, Dan shapes stories and strategies that can transform a career or business. Dan has written more than a dozen books that have been translated into six languages. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from Northwestern University. He's a former award-winning daily newspaper reporter and business editor. He's interviewed President Gerald Ford and First Lady Barbara Bush. For information, go to http://www.WriteYourBookInAFlash.com

