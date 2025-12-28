Physician Suicide Prevention

https://vimeo.com/732175641?fl=tl&fe=ec

By John Matheson, MD, FACEP Emergency physicians provide excellent patient care and save lives every day. Sadly, many of our own suffer silently with depression, but few talk about it or seek help for it.

On average, more than one physician takes his or her own life every day. Even if you personally do not struggle with depression, somebody you work with almost certainly does. We encourage you to review this information.

It might just help you save another life today.

