P.A. Farrell's Latest Paranormal Suspense Novel Takes Readers Deeper into the Hidden World of Dreams

Karen thought saving one person from their nightmares was the end of her story. She was wrong.

The second book in P.A. Farrell's gripping The Collector's Mark, Book 2 The Midnight Oracle series pulls readers back into a world where dreams are battlegrounds and cats are more than they seem. Karen and her dream-walking cat Luna face their biggest challenge yet when The Syndicate reveals just how far they'll go to control people's minds while they sleep.

This time, the stakes are higher. The nightmares are darker. And Karen is learning that some dreams don't want to let you wake up.

Perfect for fans of supernatural suspense who crave stories about ordinary people thrust into extraordinary battles, The Midnight Oracle series combines edge-of-your-seat action with characters you'll root for from the first page. Farrell brings her background as a clinical psychologist to create deeply human stories that explore fear, courage, and the power of connection—even when that connection is with a cat who can walk through dreams.

Book Two, The Collector's Mark, of The Midnight Oracle series is now available:

Amazon (Kindle, and audiobook) No DRM

EPUB format through libraries

Draft2Digital

Discover all of P.A. Farrell's books at her Amazon author page: https://tinyurl.com/4ewdunb8

Whether you're new to the series or already a fan, this is paranormal suspense you won't want to put down.

About P.A. Farrell: P.A. Farrell is a clinical psychologist and author who writes accessible fiction for everyday readers. Her books span paranormal suspense, mental health guides, and middle-grade adventures—all designed to entertain, empower, and connect with readers from all walks of life.