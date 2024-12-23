P.A. Farrell's Complete MIDNIGHT ORACLE Series: Where Dreams Hold Ancient Power and One Woman Must Protect Them All

Six-Book Paranormal Fantasy Series - Book One Releases December 23

Kelly Donald just wanted to make it through her shift at the animal rescue without falling asleep on her feet. Between the barking dogs, hissing cats, and one mean parrot named Gerald, she's exhausted, underpaid, and wondering if her community college degree was worth the debt.

Then she finds Luna in an abandoned building.

The kitten with silver fur and impossible blue eyes seems ordinary enough. Until Kelly starts dreaming. Not normal dreams—vivid, detailed visions about people she knows. Tom at the auto shop drowning in debt. Katie fighting for custody of her kids. Specific problems. Exact solutions. Knowledge Kelly has no right to possess.

Luna isn't just a cat. She's a dream walker—a descendant of the sacred cats of ancient Egypt who carry three thousand years of wisdom. She can enter dreams, access the collective unconscious, and share knowledge with the human she's bonded to.

She chose Kelly. And Kelly's about to discover that some gifts come with a price.

THE MIDNIGHT ORACLE COMPLETE SERIES follows Kelly Donald from exhausted rescue worker to guardian of an ancient secret. With Luna by her side, Kelly helps people nobody else can reach. But there are others who know about dream walkers—collectors who want to own them, syndicates who want to exploit them, and something far older waiting in the dream realm itself.

Each book escalates the stakes as Kelly builds The Network—other bonded pairs working together to protect dream walkers from those who would cage them, study them, or worse. From battling human traffickers to facing an ancient consciousness that's forgotten what it means to be human, Kelly learns that the greatest power isn't knowing everything—it's knowing when to act and who to trust.

The Complete Series:

The Dream Giver – Kelly discovers Luna's gift (Available Wednesday) The Collector's Mark – A woman who trades dream walkers sets her sights on Luna The Gathering Storm – The Syndicate plans a coordinated strike to capture every known dream walker The Price of Knowing – Luna is dying, and Kelly must decide how much she'll sacrifice to save her The Seventh Key – An ancient ritual requires seven dream walkers, but the seventh doesn't want to be found The Merging – Something came back from the dream realm, and it wants Kelly's body

Perfect for readers who loved The Night Circus, A Discovery of Witches, and Practical Magic, this series delivers paranormal suspense with genuine heart. Each book can stand alone while building toward an epic finale that will change everything Kelly thought she knew about power, sacrifice, and what it means to truly help someone.

What readers are saying about Book One:

"I couldn't stop reading. Kelly feels like someone I'd grab coffee with, and Luna... I want that cat. I want her knowledge, her calm, her purr that makes everything better."

"Finally, a paranormal series that treats me like an adult without talking over my head. Real people, real stakes, and a magic system that makes perfect sense."

"I started Friday night and finished Sunday morning. Immediately wanted Book Two. WHERE IS BOOK TWO?"

Author P.A. Farrell brings her background as a clinical psychologist to create emotionally authentic characters facing impossible choices. The MIDNIGHT ORACLE series combines accessible storytelling with deep emotional truth—fantasy that feels real because the people in it are.

Series Details:

Genre: Paranormal Fantasy / Suspense

Paranormal Fantasy / Suspense Series Length: Six books

Six books Author: P.A. Farrell

P.A. Farrell Book One Release: Tuesday, December 23, 2024

Available through Amazon, Draft2Digital, and library services.

About the Author: P.A. Farrell is a clinical psychologist and prolific author whose work spans paranormal suspense, mental health guides, and middle-grade adventure. Writing for genre-loving readers, Farrell creates accessible fiction that never sacrifices emotional depth or compelling storytelling. Her Pocket Companion Series of mental health guides and Stories for Boys adventure novellas demonstrate her range, but THE MIDNIGHT ORACLE series showcases her ability to weave ancient mythology with contemporary struggles.