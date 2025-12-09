P.A. Farrell Releases The Mirror’s Gift, Book Two in the Acclaimed Face Thief Series

On December 12, author P.A. Farrell unveils The Mirror's Gift, the gripping second installment in the Face Thief series, a dark psychological–paranormal thriller that pushes trauma, identity, and survival into dangerous new terrain.

In this new book, Morgan Hayes—a young woman watching her best friend unravel under the tightening grip of a violent, possessive ex—discovers a terrifying ability: by touching a mirror, she can become Leah Brennan's physical double. What begins as a desperate attempt to protect her friend spirals into a chilling confrontation with obsession, control, and escalating violence. Farrell blends psychological realism with supernatural tension, making the danger feel both intimate and inevitable. Scenes from the novel—including the night Leah escapes to a gas station at 2 a.m. and the public confrontation at the farmer's market—anchor the story in real-world threats while raising unsettling questions about boundaries, autonomy, and the cost of intervention.

The Mirror's Gift expands the mythology of the mirror's power while grounding the terror in emotional truth. Farrell captures how far someone will go to save the person they love—and how high the stakes become when a stalker refuses to let go.

The Mirror's Gift will be available exclusively on Amazon Select (e-pub and audiobook) and through Draft2Digital library distribution.