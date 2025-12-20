P.A. Farrell Releases The Mirror Network - Fifth Installment in Acclaimed Face Thief Series

Paranormal Thriller Delivers High-Stakes Action as Protagonist Races to Save Kidnapped Children from Sinister Conspiracy





Author P.A. Farrell releases "The Mirror Network," the fifth book in The Face Thief series, a gripping paranormal thriller that plunges readers into a world where borrowed identities and impossible abilities clash with a criminal conspiracy built on fear.





Morgan Hayes has spent years running, using her unique ability to borrow faces through mirrors to stay invisible and help those in desperate need. But when she encounters Claire Donovan—a terrified mother whose daughters have been kidnapped by her ex-husband—Morgan faces her most dangerous mission yet.





What begins as a rescue operation quickly escalates into something far more sinister. Claire's ex-husband is part of the mirror network, a sophisticated criminal organization that creates fake evidence, destroys innocent lives, and uses children as leverage. At its center is Mirror, a woman whose unremarkable appearance and pleasant demeanor mask a ruthless mastermind who's been hunting people with supernatural abilities.





"The Mirror Network explores what happens when someone who's been running finally decides to stand and fight," says Farrell. "Morgan discovers that saving seven kidnapped children is just the beginning. She's up against an organization with resources she can't match, facing enemies who know her secrets, and forced to trust people who might betray her."





As Morgan infiltrates the network wearing a stolen identity, she uncovers a list of people like herself—individuals with impossible abilities who are being hunted, recruited, or eliminated. With only a tech specialist turned ally and a friend who refuses to let her face danger alone, Morgan must expose the network before more children disappear and more innocent people are destroyed.





But taking down Mirror only reveals a darker truth: the conspiracy goes higher than anyone imagined, funded by a mysterious figure known only as the Benefactor. With the network's remnants regrouping and a master list of ability-wielders still missing, Morgan must decide whether to keep running or build something new—a network of protection to counter the network of fear.





"The Mirror Network" delivers the suspenseful pacing and emotional depth that readers have come to expect from The Face Thief series, while raising the stakes for Morgan Hayes. With rich character development, unexpected twists, and a protagonist who uses intelligence and determination rather than brute force, this thriller appeals to fans of supernatural suspense and readers who appreciate complex, capable female leads.



The book is now available through Amazon and other major retailers.





About the Author: P.A. Farrell is the author of The Face Thief series and multiple other fiction series spanning paranormal suspense, romance, and middle-grade adventure. With a background in psychology, Farrell creates emotionally authentic characters and explores the complexities of identity, loyalty, and the choices people make under impossible circumstances. Farrell's work emphasizes accessible storytelling that connects with working-class readers while delivering professionally crafted narratives.