P.A. Farrell Launches The Memory Keeper Series with Debut Novella

Author P.A. Farrell announces the release of The Memory Keeper in a gripping four-book paranormal series that asks: What would you sacrifice to save someone from unbearable suffering?

The series follows Riley Bennett, an ordinary man who becomes bound to a supernatural convergence point in small-town Millbrook, where he can store other people's traumatic memories. As Riley discovers the true cost of his new role, he faces rogue memory traders, supernatural entities, and the question of whether protecting others is worth losing himself.

"This series explores themes that matter to everyday people," says Farrell. "Grief, guilt, sacrifice, and what it means to truly help someone who's drowning in pain. Riley isn't a superhero—he's just someone who chose to carry weight others couldn't handle."

The Memory Keeper is now available beginning December 10 through Amazon Select, with additional distribution planned for ePub Library services, audiobook format, and digital platforms. The series includes The Memory Keeper's Apprentice (Book 1), The Stolen Hours (Book 2), The Child Who Forgot (Book 3), and The Convergence War (Book 4) beginning the week of December 8, 2025 and following with one additional book in the series each week afterward.

Availability:

• Amazon Select (Kindle Unlimited) - Exclusive digital release

• ePub Library Distribution - Available to library systems

• Audiobook - Coming soon

• Digital Platforms - Wide digital distribution (Draft2Digital Library services)

Each novella in the series stands alone while building toward a larger story about the network of Memory Keepers protecting convergence points across America. Readers who enjoy character-driven supernatural fiction with emotional depth and small-town settings will find themselves drawn into Riley's world.

For more information, visit P.A. Farrell's author page on Amazon

About the Author: P.A. Farrell writes accessible fiction creating stories that blend supernatural elements with real human emotion. With a background in psychology, Farrell brings authentic emotional depth to every character and situation.