Overview of Federal Case Consulting Services

Bruce Cameron is a widely known expert, most known in his prior engagements as a Federal Law Enforcement official with over 25 years in development, consultation and assessment for high value and high potential individualls. He is the founder of Federal Prison Authority. Bruce has given multiple national and international talks and presentations, authored several publications and has numerous media mentions.

Jose Santana, formerly Chief of the Designation and Sentence Computation Center in Grand Prairie, Texas, recently retired from the Bureau in December 2017. Mr. Santana is a subject matter expert in classifications, designations, and complex federal sentencing issues. During his tenure, Mr. Santana provided training in the areas of sentence computation, classification, and designation, of federal inmates to U.S. Sentencing Commission, U.S. federal judges, U.S. Attorneys, U.S. Probation Officers, U.S. Marshals, and court officials.