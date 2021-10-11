Online Tool Will Help Consumers Compare Medicare Prescription Drug Plans

Nearly 1,000 different Medicare Prescription Drug plans are available in the United States according to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI). Choosing the best coverage offering a combination of drug coverage and lowest premium price can be a daunting task for seniors.

"This is truly one of those good news - bad news situations," explains Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director. "The good news is that there is enormous choice and once a year consumers get to compare plans to switch plans to get better coverage or a lower premium. The bad news is that comparing plans has historically been complex for those who like to do their own research."

To assist consumers, the Association is now making available a free online portal where consumers can compare available Medicare prescription drug plans. "Medicare Part D drug plans can vary based on where you live and what drugs you take," Slome explains. "Typically there are between five and 10 different providers available but the provider plans can vary with different levels of coverage along with different premium charges."

"We encourage consumers to find and work with a local Medicare insurance agent," Slome advises. "However, during peak enrollment season such as the upcoming Medicare Open Enrollment, it can be difficult to get appointments specifically for drug plan comparisons. For those who like to do a little research on their own this is an ideal tool." The free comparison tool can be accessed via the Association's homepage.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance supports insurance professionals and organizes the national Medicare Insurance Industry Summit. In addition, AAMSI hosts the national online directory giving consumers free access to find local Medicare insurance brokers and agents. For more information visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org.