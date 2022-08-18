Online Medicare Insurance Resource Center Added By Association

A comprehensive Medicare insurance resource center has been launched by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"We wanted to make it easy to find the most current and relevant data regarding all aspects of Medicare insurance plans," explains Jesse Slome, director of the organization. "Medicare insurance solutions is such a broad subject that having it all in one place will make it easier for consumers and writers covering the topic."

The Medicare Insurance Resource Center contains the most recent Medicare insurance data including information on Medicare Advantage (Part C) plans, Medicare Supplement and Medicare prescription drug plans.

"We added a special section dealing with what I call 'stuff people don't know' which is based on the many surprised reactions we've gotten over the years," shares Slome. "With the enormous increase in television advertising targeting Medicare eligible seniors, there is a need for an independent resource."



The Association included links to the organization's report of best Medicare drug plan comparisons as well as the annual price index for Medicare Supplement Plan G.

Access the Medicare insurance data via the organization's website at https://www.medicaresupp.org/medicare-data-2022/. Established in 1998, the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare solutions.