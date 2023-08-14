On the Rails with Boxcar Bertie - A Riveting Tale of Adventure, Resilience, and Survival

Monday, August 14, 2023

On the Rails: The Adventures of Boxcar Bertie is a captivating exploration that vividly portrays the endurance and toughness of those who traveled the boxcar rails during the turbulent years of the Great Depression.

Through Rosemary and Larry Mild's novel, we are immersed in the world of Bertie Patchet, a young woman whose story of riding the rails is skillfully brought to life.

As the story unfolds, we learn that Bertie just graduated from teacher's college and is job hunting with no luck.

She has no choice but to return to a home with an abusive stepfather and an alcoholic mother.

After a brief stay, Bertie realizes the need to leave home. Still, where to go and how to survive becomes a significant concern.

The thought of hopping onto freight trains enters her mind following a chance encounter with a farmer while hitchhiking home.

The farmer recounts tales of his son, a vagrant who journeys across the United States on freight trains. She is suddenly fascinated. It would be so thrilling to travel around the country like that. She's enthusiastic but careful too.

How will she manage the difficulties of riding freight trains solo nationwide? Is it safe for a young woman to take this path? She must dress like a man and question if she'll blend in. She will only discover the answers by taking the plunge.

Bertie's first attempt at living as a hobo and concealing herself in boxcars occurs when she meets Arnie Folsome, who educates her on train hopping.

She is instructed to search for a boxcar moving at a slower speed. Subsequently, she must aim to identify an unobstructed boxcar entrance with a vertical handrail and a lower iron step.

Running parallel to the boxcar, she must maintain an identical speed. Once the timing is appropriate, she must securely seize the handrail with both hands. This will allow her to raise herself onto the iron step and, supported by the railing, start her climb.

Struggling to contain her escalating panic, Bertie only managed a breathless "Oh my God" response. Turning to Arnie, she inquired about their next move: should they head west or northeast?

Arnie carefully evaluated their options and proposed the West as a potential location, elaborating that law enforcement may have less stringent surveillance there.

Bertie gathers the courage and asks Arnie if she could to tag along and see the expert in action. Believing Bertie is a boy, Arnie welcomes her onboard without knowing she is a young woman.

This marks the commencement of Bertie's exploration of her boxcar railway experiences.

Bertie and Arnie's first foray took an unexpected turn, unintentionally resulting in their parting ways as they boarded separate boxcars.

Arnie found himself in a precarious predicament when an observant guard stumbled upon him, resulting in a savage attack that almost proved lethal. Are you pondering the fate of Arnie?

In the next few months, Bertie will undertake a series of daring escapades depicting the harsh realities of riding boxcars during the Great Depression.

Through the Mild's descriptions, the world of riding boxcars is masterfully portrayed, giving insight into the obstacles and experiences of those who embarked on this journey.

In Bertie's accounts, we are immersed in her hazardous world of jumping onto trains in motion and hiding in boxcars. We also learn about her clever ways of scavenging and surviving and, in one instance, becoming subservient to a mean, cunning woman.

During her journey, an unexpected encounter with Stan Milhouse significantly alters their trajectories, catalyzed by an amusing incident in which he attempts to rob her sneakers while she slumbers.

This meeting marks the beginning of their joint exploits, and Bertie begins to think of Stan as more than just a friend.

United by shared aspirations, they enlist in the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), a facet of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal initiative to address the rampant unemployment and fiscal predicaments that plagued the 1930s.

Their riveting escapades also encompass securing refuge within a wealthy Newport, Rhode Island mansion to evade pursuers and also a stint working at a Providence deli.

Amid some of her scary experiences, Bertie confronts her tribulations, narrowly escaping a potential rape while hitchhiking. She also toils on a farm, bartering her labor for sustenance and lodging.

On the Rails is an enthralling literary voyage that skillfully immerses readers in the tumultuous era of the Great Depression, following the remarkable journey of Bertie Patchet as she navigates the perils and triumphs of life as a boxcar stowaway.

Rosemary and Larry Mild's vivid prose paints a vivid tapestry of Bertie's trials and victories, evoking a visceral connection to her world and challenges.

Through Bertie's daring escapades, the novel offers a poignant window into the realities of riding boxcars, showcasing the resourcefulness and resilience required to survive during economic hardship.

