Olympics --- Personality based on Dogs -- Political Surveys

AroundTheRings.com -- Olympic Games Experts







AroundTheRings.com (ATR) For more than 25 years Around the Rings has been "the most influential internet presence on the Olympics" (The Guardian). On-the-scene coverage of every bid and Games since 1992 means unparalleled access to decision-makers. Regular features include coronavirus pandemic and sport, host city preparations, sponsorship, doping, federations and Olympic committee news delivered via Internet, Email, Podcasts, Video Newscasts,Twitter, Facebook, special edition magazines and publications.



Sheila S. Hula



Atlanta, GA



404-874-1603



sheila@aroundtherings.com



https://www.expertclick.com/2835



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Do You Know Your Dog Type? Book Features New Personality System by Internationally Published Author











Do you know your dog type? If you do, you can better understand your personality and that of others.



This new personality system is described in a newly published book is called What Type of Dog Are You? which shows how you can better understand your personality type and apply it to better relate to others – in your family, with friends, and at work.



The system features some very popular dogs that make personality typing even more relatable and fun than traditional personality systems, like Myers-Briggs, DISC, and color profiling. These four types are the more assertive leader type (the German Shepherd), the very sociable people person (the Pomeranian), the helper-supporter type (the Golden Retriever), and the more serious researcher type (the Border Collie). The system is based on knowing the types of dogs you and others like the most and least and having fun with it. You can also substitute other popular dogs for the different types..



Gini Graham Scott, Ph.D., J.D.



San Francisco, CA Phone: 925-385-0608



Cell: 510-919-4030



changemakers@pacbell.net



https://www.expertclick.com/NRWire/Releasedetails.aspx?id=258736



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



What Every Politician Should Know about Surveys



Dr. Louis Perron - Political Consultant







Regardless of what they say in public, politicians need (and jump on) surveys like a junkie needs heroin. When I talk with clients, I am nevertheless often surprised about the prejudices regarding public opinion research, hence why in this post, we will clear up some of the basics.



Every serious election campaign should start with a baseline survey. Period. (When I say serious campaign, I mean a campaign with a budget of more than half a million dollars). There are candidates who delay taking a survey mostly because they are afraid of seeing the numbers. They want to do something first before getting a survey. This is the equivalent of a pilot saying that he doesn't need the navigation system to take off and will just turn it on once he's up in the air and doesn't know anymore where he is. Good luck with that!



Zurich, Switzerland



lperron@perroncampaigns.com



+41 434883720



https://www.expertclick.com/NRWire/Releasedetails.aspx?id=258744



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Can Drug Tests Be Beat?



Timothy A. Dimoff -- High Risk Security Expert







The changing landscape of drug test cheating



Positive results on workplace drug testing continue to rise in specific sectors such as transportation and construction. In addition, the widening chasm between the legalization of marijuana in several states and federal drug-free workplace policies may further spur cheating on drug tests. As the sale of drug-free urine is being banned in some states and several states have pending legislation that would ban the use and sale of synthetic urine, ways to obfuscate drug tests get ever-more creative (e.g., powdered urine kits and home remedies like washing hair three to four times a day with vinegar and salicylic acid). As such, detection methods ultimately end up playing catch-up with the deviousness of drug test cheats.



Contact: Carol Saferin



440-669-6325



carol@martsaferin.com



https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Can-Drug-Tests-Be-Beat,2021258629.aspx



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Your business must be FCS-21 Vaccinated if you want employees and customers to knock the doors down to get to you



Michael D. Brown -Fresh Customer Service







It is 5.00 am, almost "dawn" in the United States, as the dark clouds of the pandemic slowly recede. So far in the United States, 304 million doses have been administered. For the first week of June, an average of 1.07 million doses were administered daily.



The aroma of normalcy is fast returning – and yes, it has got us salivating. Provided the vaccination momentum and societal adherence to health protocols are sustained, authorities expect us to be much closer to the borders of normalcy by July 4th, Independence Day!



You will agree that the lockdowns have sucked gallons of life and happiness from us. Just like you, millions across the country are itching to jump back outdoors, back into their regular routines to enjoy the famous thrill of American life.



Characteristic of the renowned American resilience, the U.S is bouncing back, and it is bouncing back quickly. Between December and January, personal income enjoyed a 10% growth. Manufacturing surged by almost 10% point YOY (year on year), with the annualized GDP growth for Q1 enjoying an estimated rise to 10%. Yes, that is America for you!



Atlanta, GA



1-800-891-4256



Speak@TheMichaelDbrown.com



https://www.expertclick.com/NRWire/Releasedetails.aspx?id=257456



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Mr. Pulak Sharma & Dr. Priyanka Sharma -- Kazmira -- The Cannabinoid Company







Mr. Pulak Sharma is co-CEO of Kazmira LLC; a science-based manufacturing company focused on the large-scale production of THC-free PCR broad spectrum CBD Oil and THC-free CBD Isolate. After completing his B.S. in chemical engineering from Purdue University, Mr. Sharma joined UOP LLC as a Technical Advisor where he collaborated with the R&D catalyst team and managed phenol plant refinery startups in Yeosu, South Korea, and Corpus Christi, Texas. During this time, Mr. Sharma sharpened his technical communication skills by leading customer interaction during optimization as well as solving mechanical issues simultaneously with plant operators. Mr. Sharma delivered on project goals to upper management and received excellence in engineering award from Honeywell. Mr. Sharma decided to pursue his MBA from Kelly School of Business soon after where he gained experience with Danaher Corporation analyzing adjacent markets for potential acquisitions and entry. Soon after he completed his degree, Mr. Sharma joined 3M as a corporate strategy associate. In his first year as an associate in the corporate arm of 3M, Mr. Sharma developed a go-to-market strategy for a high margin product line for international markets. The implementation of this strategy resulted in $1M in sales over a six-month period. Mr. Sharma developed expertise in creating customer-oriented playbooks, ROI tools, sales acceleration playbooks, landscape analysis, and evaluating markets and value chains by understanding growth drivers. He joined Kazmira LLC as co-CEO with Dr. Priyanka Sharma where he manages a team of scientists and engineers and continues to improve the technology for large-scale production of botanical extracts from industrial hemp. Mr. Sharma is passionate about making this product available for international markets and uses his technical and business skills to grow Kazmira and position it as the largest producer of CBD products in the U.S. Mr. Sharma has a bachelors in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University & a Masters in Business Administration from Indiana University Kelley School of Business.



Denver, CO



720-531-1634



Pulak.Sharma@kazmira-llc.com



https://www.expertclick.com/16212



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



How To Stage Your Home For A Quick Sale



Kyle & Sam -- New London, NH Real Estate Agents







WHAT IS STAGING?



Home staging is a process that prepares your home for sale. Home stagers can improve the curb appeal of the house, stage furniture to show off spaces, and make your home look as comfortable and inviting as possible.



Some people think that this is just about making things pretty, but it could also mean getting rid of clutter to create an ambiance that shows potential buyers what they are buying into. The goal of staging is to create an environment in which buyers can visualize themselves living in the space. It's a way to present your property as if it was already theirs. Home staging will allow you to price competitively with other homes on the market without sacrificing the curb appeal or functionality of your home.



Home staging also has the added benefits of clearing out old memories, getting rid of unwanted items that you no longer need, and creating more room in your closet. While some people may think they don't have enough time to get their homes ready for market, many sellers find themselves with extra time on their hands once the process is complete.



WHY HOME STAGING IS IMPORTANT



In the real estate market, a house is often the most expensive investment someone will make. So one way to increase your chances of selling your home is to stage it for sale. Staging a home involves making it look more attractive and desirable than what it would be if you just left everything as-is.



Everyone knows that staging a home for sale is important. When people walk into a staged property, they'll know what it looks like to live there and will be more likely to buy the house. Staging your home will help you sell it faster and for more money! It can make a huge difference in the buyer's perception of your home.



A staged home will have furniture and other items that are actually designed to be used in the space instead of just being there as decoration.



Kyle Cioffi



New London, NH



603-748-8379



kyle@thecblife.com



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Dr. Gayle Carson, CSP, CMC - Midlife Crisis Coach







About: Dr. Gayle Carson's program 'Healthy, Wealthy and Fabulous: The 9 Secrets to Living Regret Free and Feeling Alive at Any Age' is designed for anyone wanting a happier and healthier lifestyle. Known as the S.O.B., Spunky Old Broad, Dr. Carson has appeared on ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox and in the Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, USA Today and the Larry King radio show as the premier expert in the boomer market. A fitness enthusiast, business woman for over 5 decades and a great-grandmother, she has the energy of someone half her age. A three time breast cancer survivor and the champion of 16 surgeries, she shows you how to reinvent yourself and your business from the inside out. 2014 SOB Clubs will be introduced in the U.S. These clubs target women over 50 looking for the 'secret sauce' that makes life even more valuable and exciting than it already is.



Miami, FL



305-310-9954



gaylecarson13@gmail.com



https://www.expertclick.com/7397



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



