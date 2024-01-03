Wednesday, January 3, 2024

O'Dwyer's Publishes Special Crisis Communications Magazine

Features the Top Crisis Communications Consultancies in the World





NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 2, 2024 -- O'Dwyer's has published its January magazine, a crisis communications primer for business leaders from companies both small and large to use as they navigate the inevitable pitfalls of running a company in 2024.

Thought leaders from the most prestigious crisis communications consultancies in the world have contributed articles on topics such as successfully mining online data, leveraging AI to predict future outcomes, media relations strategies during a crisis, countering misinformation, building up reputational resilience, handling employee activism, global cybersecurity risks, and testifying at a Capitol Hill hearing.

"The issue lets you easily shop for crisis communications help with its profiles of 50+ firms and over 30 display ads from many of those profiled gives insight into their business personalities," O'Dwyer's Publisher John O'Dwyer said. "Journalists will also find the magazine an invaluable source for subject matter experts."

A free, interactive version of the magazine is available online at the following link and single-issue print copies are available for purchase: https://e.issuu.com/embed.html?d=odwyersjanmagazine&hideIssuuLogo=true&showOtherPublicationsAsSuggestions=true&u=odwyers-pr-magazine

Also included in the 104-page issue is the 2024 Public Relations Buyer's Guide featuring products and services in 40+ categories such as CPAs, digital media tours, executive search firms, influencer marketing, media training, press release distribution, public service announcements, radio, research, satellite media tours, and virtual meeting solutions.

Based in New York City, O'Dwyer's has been covering the public relations industry for 55 years. In addition to the magazine published seven times a year, the company offers a weekly e-mailed newsletter, annual printed and online public relations firms directory, daily e-blast, rankings of PR firms and a daily website featuring the latest public relations news, people appointments, news of accounts, by-lined articles, RFP postings, jobs section and more.