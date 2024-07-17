Now There’s a White House Dog Race Song and Video

Now there's a song about how Joe Biden and Donald Trump have different leadership styles. It's called the White House Dog Race Song, and it's based on a unique personality type system – the Dog Type Personality Profile. Much like other personality systems like Myers-Briggs and Color Profiling, it suggests there are four main personality types, though this system, described in the book What Type of Dog Are You? uses different types of dogs to represent these types. Based on this system, Biden is like a Golden Retriever, the supportive-helper type of leader, while Trump is like a German Shephard, the dominant-aggressive type. Both can be effective leaders, but they attract different types of followers.

You can see a video featuring the White House Dog Race Song at https://youtu.be/agFdmB82Hnw

Besides the German Shepherd, who typifies the dominant leadership type and the Golden Retriever, who typifies the supportive helper, the other two types are these. The Pomeranian typifies the social people person, and the Border Collie typifies the researcher detail-oriented person. More details about this system are described in What Type of Dog Are You by Gini Graham Scott, PhD, published by Waterside Productions. There are plans to turn this book into a documentary featuring people with different personality styles.

The author who developed this system and applied it to the election is Gini Graham Scott, who has produced films and written books about scams and the criminal justice system, published by American Leadership Books. These documentaries and books include: "Conned: A True Story" based on The Big Con" and "Con Artists Unveiled" turned into I Was Scammed. Both films are distributed by Gravitas Ventures. The books are on Amazon and the films can be seen on Apple TV: Conned: A True Story - Apple TV and Con Artists Unveiled - Apple TV. Another film, "Women in Prison or With Partners in Prison" is being launched at the American Film Market in November in Las Vegas based on two published books from American Leadership Books: Women with Partners in Prison and Women in Prison: Getting Locked Up, Being a Mother or in a Minority Group, and Getting Out.

