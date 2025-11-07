Newest Title in the Pocket Guide Series — At the Crossroads: Making Big Decisions

A compassionate roadmap for anyone facing life's turning points

Psychologist and author Dr. Patricia A. Farrell has released the newest addition to her acclaimed Pocket Guide Series: At the Crossroads: Making Big Decisions. Now available on Amazon Select and through Draft2Digital library distribution, this compact guide offers readers an accessible, research-based approach to navigating life's most challenging choices.

With six concise yet powerful chapters and approximately 5,000 words, At the Crossroads blends gentle insight with practical strategies drawn from professional psychology. Each section helps readers pause, reflect, and reconnect with their core values before taking their next step—whether in career, relationships, or personal growth.

"Every decision is an act of self-definition," Farrell explains. "This guide is designed to help readers find clarity without pressure, grounding without guilt, and courage without chaos."

The Pocket Guide Series—which includes titles such as When Your Mind Won't Stop, After the Loss, You Are Enough, When People Hurt You, When You Feel Stuck, and now At the Crossroads—has become a trusted resource for those seeking emotional strength and calm guidance in an often overwhelming world. Each title provides gentle, evidence-informed direction in under an hour of reading.

Available exclusively in ePub format for Amazon Kindle Select and Draft2Digital libraries, At the Crossroads continues Farrell's mission to make professional psychological insights accessible, affordable, and deeply human.

For media inquiries, author interviews, or review copies, please contact: drfarrell22@gmail.com