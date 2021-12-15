New York Tri-State Film Festival Honors ‘Bad Love Strikes’ With Best Sci-Fi Screenplay Award

Jasper, Indiana—The New York Tri-State Film Festival has honored Kevin Schewe's original screenplay, based on his book Bad Love Strikes, with the Best Sci-Fi Screenplay award. The Tri-State Film Festival's stated mission is to "play an important part in the emergence of new talents in the world of cinema."

This marks the 10th award for the Bad Love Strikes screenplay, a story which has holds all the elements for a successful movie, or even an extended mini-series. BLS has picked up awards at prestigious film festivals in Asia, Europe and across the United States.

The first in Schewe's critically acclaimed sci-fi adventure series, with four books to date, starts in the 1970s with the Bad Love Gang discovering The White Hole Project. This top-secret time machine, created by Albert Einstein during WW II in case the A-bomb failed, allows the Gang to travel back to 1945 to rescue victims of Nazi Germany's brutal Holocaust. Comprised of gifted and unlikely teenage heroes, they defy the odds in the service of others and never lose sight of the big picture.

In the exciting first sequel, Bad Love Tigers, the Gang use the White Hole Project to travel back to 1945 to thwart Russian spies and protect the secrets of the White Hole Project and Area 51. In Bad Love Beyond, the Gang travel not just through time but through space as well to learn the reason behind Blue Nova One's mysterious visit to earth and to get the cure for breast cancer. Then, in Bad Love Medicine, the Bad Love Gang has a two-fold mission: reunite a love-struck couple separated by time (while saving one of them from a future fate of breast cancer) and, at Winston Churchill's personal request, stop Hitler and the Nazis from creating a time machine of their own.

The Audible version of Bad Love Medicine, the fourth installment, is now available on Amazon. The popular series, which is time travel sci-fi mixed with science fact and history is now available in hardcover, paperback, e-book, and Audible formats. Each of the Bad Love series audio books are narrated by Alan Carlson, an award-winning narrator with credits in non-fiction, academic, romance fiction and many other categories. You can purchase the audio book at Amazon's Audible.

The entire four book set is available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Bad-Love-Collection-Sci-Fi-Adventure-ebook/dp/B09LPPDBMM/ or www.jancarolpublishing.com.

The gift of knowledge within the Bad Love sci-fi adventures provides a look at the history of World War II, the Manhattan Project to build the first atomic bomb, pop culture with musical interludes, 1970's Cold War espionage and more. Kevin Schewe, a history buff with a keen interest in high tech, made sure real-life characters in the books, like Winston Churchill, Franklin Roosevelt, and Adolph Hitler, were portrayed with precise accuracy.

"If history was taught this way in school, everyone would be a scholar and educating ourselves not only about our accomplishments but the horrors of the past that should awaken and give insight to the path of a better future. A rare gem!" —David Holladay, MD, 5-Stars

"Skillful writing (both historical and fantastical), a zesty sense of humor, an appreciation for pop culture, and the ability to create memorably entertaining characters combine to make this an immensely impressive series —and experience! Very highly recommended." —Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Reviewer, 5-Stars

Watch the book trailers for each book at https://bit.ly/BadLoveStrikes-Trailer or https://bit.ly/BadLoveTigers_Trailer or https://bit.ly/BadLoveBeyondTrailer or https://bit.ly/BadLoveMedicineTrailer

About Kevin Schewe: Kevin L. Schewe, MD, FACRO, is a board-certified cancer specialist who has been in the private practice of radiation oncology for over 34 years. He is an entrepreneur, having founded Elite Therapeutics and Bad Love Cosmetics Company, LLC.