New York City Medicare Supplement 2022 Price Index Released By AAMSI

The 2022 Medicare Supplement insurance Price Index for New York City has been released by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"The range of costs for a New York City man or woman turning age 65 is significant," states Jesse Slome, director of AAMSI, the Medicare advocacy organization. "Medicare is confusing and complex and picking the wrong coverage can be a costly mistake.

According to the 2022 Medicare Supplement Price Index the lowest available premium for Plan G is $278.25-per-month. The highest is $476.04 representing a $2,373.48 annual cost difference. In New York, men and women pay the same for coverage.

"We choose to compare rates for men and women who are age 65," Slome explains. "That's when people tend to spend the most time learning about Medicare insurance and plan options." Some 11,000 Americans turn age 65 daily.

Medicare Supplement insurance coverage is the chosen option of over 14 million Americans reports AAMSI. "More Americans now choose for Medicare Advantage coverage," Slome shares. According to the 2022 Medicare insurance statistics reported by the Association, some 26 million opt for this form of coverage.

"There are clearly pros and cons to both options," Slome advises. "Free coverage and wonderful added benefits all sounds great on the television ad," Slome admits. "But if it were the best decision for all, the other options would not exist. A smart consumer will want to compare and find out what's best for their specific needs, budget and health situation."

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) advocates for the importance of educated planning. AAMSI supports insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions. Learn more about New York City Medicare insurance costs online.

To organization makes available a free online directory that lists New York Medicare Insurance agents. To access the directory, go to www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/. No personal information other than your Zip Code is required to access the directory listing.