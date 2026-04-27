FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

New Technologies Are Rapidly Transforming the Speaking Business—Beyond Holograms

Greensboro, NC — April 27, 2026 — A new discussion emerging on ExpertClick highlights how the speaking industry is undergoing a wave of technological innovation—moving far beyond early excitement around hologram speakers.

The question, posed by Mitchell P. Davis, asked whether new technologies are reshaping the speaking business and what trends are emerging beyond holographic presentations. Responses from industry experts and AI-assisted analysis reveal a fast-evolving landscape driven by artificial intelligence, interactivity, and hybrid delivery formats.

According to insights generated with the assistance of ChatGPT, the biggest shift continues to be the rise of virtual and hybrid events, allowing speakers to reach global audiences without travel. This transformation, accelerated during the pandemic, has now become a permanent part of the industry.

Event technology expert Corbin Ball pointed to several cutting-edge developments now gaining traction. These include improved hologram-style projection systems, such as Holoboxes and Holo-Presence tools, which are becoming more affordable and easier to deploy than earlier telepresence systems.

However, the real disruption may come from generative AI, which is increasingly being used to create presentation content, write introductions, produce summaries, and even generate visuals. Tools such as Beautiful.ai and Dropdeck are helping speakers design more dynamic and professional presentations with less effort.

Additional innovations include:

Interactive audience engagement tools like live polling and Q&A platforms

Enhanced virtual presentation tools such as mmhmm

Expanded use of data analytics to measure audience engagement

Early experimentation with augmented and virtual reality experiences

The Bottom Line:



While hologram speakers captured early headlines, the real transformation in the speaking business is being driven by AI, interactivity, and hybrid delivery models—technologies that are making presentations more scalable, measurable, and engaging than ever before.

Experts agree: the speaking industry is no longer just about being on stage—it's about mastering a rapidly evolving digital platform.