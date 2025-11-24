New Pocket Guide Offers Gentle Support for Life’s Necessary Goodbyes

Psychologist and writer, Dr. Patricia A. Farrell announces the release of When You Need to Let Go: Finding Calm When It's Time to Move On, the latest title in her Pocket Guide Series. Available now on Amazon Select and for library distribution via Amazon and Draft2Digital, this concise 5,000-word guide is written for readers standing at emotional crossroads—those who know they cannot keep carrying the same weight, but are unsure how to set it down.

Across six focused chapters, Dr. Farrell blends clinical insight with compassionate guidance, helping readers understand why letting go is so difficult, how the body and mind hold on to old stories, and how to move forward without abandoning their values or their history. The book offers practical tools for calming the nervous system, reframing unhelpful inner narratives, setting humane boundaries, and easing into a life that feels lighter, not empty.

Designed to be read in under an hour, When You Need to Let Go aligns with the Pocket Guide Series mission: to deliver accessible, psychologically sound support for people facing real-life struggles.