New Paranormal Suspense Series Explores the Cost of Carrying Others' Pain

What would you sacrifice to ease someone's unbearable suffering? Clinical psychologist and author P.A. Farrell answers this question in THE MEMORY KEEPER SERIES, a four-book paranormal suspense collection now available through Amazon Select, Draft2Digital, ePub Library distribution, audiobook, and digital library services.

The series follows Riley Bennett, an ordinary man who becomes something extraordinary when he binds himself to a convergence point—a supernatural place where people can store memories too painful to carry. Riley gives up his human form, his freedom, and his ability to leave, transforming into a Memory Keeper who exists between worlds to protect his small Midwestern town's darkest secrets.

"I wanted to explore what it really costs to help people," says Farrell, who draws on her psychology background to create emotionally authentic characters facing impossible choices. "Riley isn't a traditional hero. He's someone who sacrifices everything—his life, his humanity, his future—to ease other people's suffering. The series asks: Is that sacrifice worth it? And what happens when helping others means losing yourself?"

The complete series includes:

THE MEMORY KEEPER'S APPRENTICE (Book 1) - Riley's transformation from reluctant apprentice to bound keeper, facing his first test against entities that feed on fresh trauma.

THE STOLEN HOURS (Book 2) - A black-market memory trade threatens Millbrook when someone discovers how to steal memories for profit, forcing Riley to stop a rogue operation.

THE CHILD WHO FORGOT (Book 3) - Riley must extract fractured memories from four abused children while confronting Marcus Brennan, a failed keeper who weaponizes memory suppression to hide his crimes.

THE CONVERGENCE WAR (Book 4) - the first keeper created 7,000 years ago, attacks convergence points worldwide. Riley must unite isolated keepers in a desperate defense that will determine humanity's future.

Written at an accessible 12th-grade reading level, the series targets working-class readers who appreciate emotionally complex stories without academic language. Each novella delivers 10,000+ words of supernatural suspense grounded in human resilience and the psychology of trauma recovery.

"THE MEMORY KEEPER SERIES is about more than paranormal powers," Farrell explains. "It's about the communities we build, the sacrifices we make for each other, and our capacity to heal even after unbearable suffering. Riley's journey proves that connection is stronger than isolation—and that sometimes, helping someone carry their burden is the most important work in the world."

The series explores timely themes including:

• The ethics of memory and consent

• Trauma processing and healing

• Sacrifice versus self-preservation

• Isolation versus connection

• Human resilience in the face of suffering

All four books are available now through:

• Amazon Select (Kindle Unlimited eligible)

• Draft2Digital (wide distribution)

• ePub Library services

• Audiobook format

• Digital library distribution

For readers who enjoyed "The Night Circus" by Erin Morgenstern, "The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue" by V.E. Schwab, or "Mexican Gothic" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, THE MEMORY KEEPER SERIES offers supernatural suspense with emotional depth and Midwestern charm.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

P.A. Farrell is a clinical psychologist and prolific author who writes accessible fiction for working-class readers. Drawing on her psychology background, Farrell creates emotionally authentic characters facing real human struggles—addiction, grief, trauma, self-worth—wrapped in compelling paranormal suspense. Her work appears through Amazon Select, Draft2Digital, and library services, focusing on stories that connect with readers through authentic emotion and commercially viable storytelling.