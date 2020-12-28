New Medicare Supplement Association Video Promotes Medicare Agent Online Directory

A new video will be utilized to promote the national Medicare insurance agent online directory hosted by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).

"Medicare options can be confusing and comparing plans can yield significant savings," states Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director. The organization hosts the only national online directory listing local Medicare insurance agents.

"Talking to a local Medicare insurance professional can really be helpful," Slome explains. "Costs can literally vary based on your Zip Code as can available options. In addition, plans change and local Medicare insurance professionals often know which medical groups favor specific plans or which have stopped accepting certain plans. Those little details can be so important in making a smart decision."

The Association has just released a two-minute video designed to create awareness for the organization's directory. "Access to the directory is of course free," Slome notes. "Most important, it is completely private. No personal information need be entered to pull up the listing of agents in your particular area. You see them but they don't see you until you decide to connect."

Agents listed on the directory generally provide detailed descriptions of their relevant experience. "Most agents today offer all plan options including Medicare Advantage, Medigap and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans," Slome concludes.

For more information on selecting Medicare plan options, visit the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance at www.medicaresupp.org.