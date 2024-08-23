New Documentaries on the Latest Scams Featured in News Articles

While action-adventure, fantasy, sci-fi, crime, and animated films may rule at the box office, documentaries have been growing in popularity on online platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Max, and Amazon. Especially popular are true crime documentaries, featuring the latest investigation, legal ins and outs, and story of a tragic victim.

Now two new documentaries have joined this true crime category in a big way. They both feature scams and have interviews with victims, scammers, investigators, and lawyers who are part of this true crime world. They are featured in articles on Medium (https://tinyurl.com/y9xedkfd) and Substack (https://tinyurl.com/mr2yy2w3).

Conned: A True Story, based on the The Big Con published by American Leadership Books, features the stories of several victims who once had big dreams of Hollywood fame. Then, their Hollywood dream was shattered, when they realized they had been a victim of a big scam in which they paid $10,000, $20,000, even over $35,000, to get the materials a publisher claimed some big producers at a major studio needed to sign their film, and they were promised over $80,000 on signing. So they overpaid for a treatment, script, logline synopsis, pitch deck, sizzle reel and other material that real producers want to see, but their material went nowhere, and the alleged deal never happened, because the publisher had created a phony executive from a real company to get them to pay more and more. Here's a link where you can see a trailer and the complete film. https://www.amazon.com/Conned-True-Story-Robert-Newman/dp/B0CH9X62XQ.

The other film on scams just released is Con Artists Unveiled, based on the book I Was Scammed, also published by American Leadership Books. It features scammers talking about how they did it; victims describing scams they experienced; and lawyers, investigators, and law enforcement officials talking about how to avoid being a victim and what to do if you are. You can see a trailer and the complete film at https://www.amazon.com/Artists-Unveiled-Evan-Disney/dp/B0CV3JBZT7

Besides being on Amazon Prime, both films can be seen on Apple TV and other film platforms.

For more information about different scams and to schedule interviews, email or call:

Karen Andrews

Executive Assistant

Changemakers Publishing and Writing

San Ramon, CA 94583

(925) 804–6333

Changemakerspub@att.net

www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com

*********

Gini Graham Scott, Ph.D. is the author of over 50 books with major publishers and has published 200 books through her company Changemakers Publishing and Writing (http://www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com). She writes books, proposals, and film scripts for clients, and has written and produced 18 feature films and documentaries, including Conned: A True Story and Con Artists Unveiled¸ distributed by Gravitas Ventures. (http://www.changemakersproductionsfilms.com). Her latest books include Ghost Story and How to Find and Work with a Good Ghostwriter published by Waterside Productions; The Big Con, I Was Scammed, Scams in the Digital Age, and Love and Sex in Prison, published by American Leadership Press; and Ask the AI Wizard, published by J. Michael Publishing.