New Course on How to Launch and Grow a Consulting Business

The Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA, imcusa.org) announces its new, online QuickStart training program for consultants to learn how to strategically start and quickly grow their consulting business. The new program teaches consultants the essential skills, consulting process and ethical approach needed to become trusted advisors to clients. Importantly, QuickStart aligns with the internationally recognized Certified Management Consultant® (CMC®) accreditation. The next QuickStart course will take place on May 10th, 17th, and 24th, 2023. To learn more and to register for QuickStart, visit IMC USA's education webpage https://imcusa.org/education/quickstart/.

"IMC USA's QuickStart training sessions attract aspiring and new consultants as well as experienced consultants adapting to an ever-changing marketplace," said IMC USA Academy Chair Loraine Huchler. "The top needs the QuickStart course solves for consultants are how to articulate the value of their unique consulting services, how to find prospective clients and a desire to have a peer group to help them grow their business." Loraine Huchler is President of Martech Systems Inc., a CMC, a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants (FIMC) and a past national Chair of IMC USA.

An experienced Certified Management Consultant® (CMC®) facilitates the QuickStart course. The course includes a personalized assessment of their current expertise, experience, and skills to define their best consulting approach, a description of the process of consulting with a strong focus on providing value for clients, and the basics for handling backroom operations such as marketing, networking, and the fundamentals of running a successful consulting business. At the completion of the training, attendees can choose to join a peer group to support continuing business growth and consulting success. QuickStart is sponsored by the Academy of the Institute of Management Consultants and is based on IMC USA Management Consulting Competency Framework and Standards of the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI) that are required for becoming a Certified Management Consultant® (CMC®).