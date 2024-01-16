New Book, SOCOBY (State Or Condition Of Being Young), Reveals Critical Choices We Make, Especially the Ultimate Choice

New Book for Teens & Young Adults, SOCOBY (State Or Condition Of Being Young), Reveals Critical Choices We Make, Especially the Ultimate Choice

In his first book, SOCOBY (State Or Condition Of Being Young) author James W. O'Clock delivers a masterful approach to the story each of us will experience in our lifetime. Beautifully illustrated by his son Peter, the poetic narrative takes the protagonist SOCOBY through a journey of wonder and challenges in otherworldly environments. On this journey, SOCOBY meets a variety of creatures that desire attention and acceptance of the choices they present.

SOCOBY allows the reader to relate powerfully to the struggles of the main character and the decision toward the end of the book concerning the ultimate choice. The illustrations add more than just visuals to enhance the story, they create an atmosphere that takes the imagination to another level.

"This story is filled with such wisdom in its 56 pages…the illustrations are vibrant – and truly bring this one-of-a-kind story to life. As I engrossed myself in the story, I thought deeply about the characters SOCOBY comes across. I reflected on the ways that I initially confronted them in my life, and how I still face them today…It's not always easy to make the right decision…we constantly must wrestle with our thoughts and face both confusion and uncertainty. But, we have to learn how to live with that uncertainty, and strive to do the right thing." Joe Yamulla, BookBaby

"The words make a poetic narrative that is deep; with pictures it becomes bottomless." Johnny and Pat Hunter

SOCOBY affects readers both young and old in understanding at their level what the book is trying to convey.

"Even before I…read it myself…my 2 1/2-year-old granddaughter asked me to read this book to her…Just by the drawings, I told her that SOCOBY was trying to get home, but he was going to need help along the way…She learned to not be fearful by the darkness of the journey but learned to be excited about who was going to help him." Anna Flores, Grandmother

"I loved reading SOCOBY because it has a unique concept and a profound message…James W. O'Clock has beautifully summarized everyone's moral growth…but experiences take us to a fork in life. And it is here that we decide who we will be and how we will treat others." Luwi Nyakansaila, Readers' Favorite Book Reviewer

Available at BookBaby, Amazon, and other online booksellers.

Special Note: The author is again teaming up with his artistic son to publish a second illustrated poem, Little Bird With One Wing, expected to be released in 2024. The two collaborators have embarked on another journey; this time to create a story that takes the time to address the question: What does it mean to be whole?