New Book Reveals the Secrets to Male Health and Wellbeing

San Ramon, CA—What does a successful and healthy life look like? How can men maximize their health to live their best lives? More importantly, on a man's life journey what changes are needed to build a mind and body that will help him develop health, strength, and vigor? Dr. Judson Brandeis, in his straightforward and compelling guide to men's health, The Twenty-First Century Man, addresses these questions and so many more while providing a clear road map for maximizing men's health.

"What is the journey of life for a man? Each of us is born with individual gifts and walks a unique life path of hardship and opportunity. With mindfulness and determination, we all have the chance to become the hero of our own story," says Dr. Brandeis. "I created and wrote The 21st Century Man to help men feel great, look good, and have better physical intimacy on that journey." https://thetwentyfirstcenturyman.com/

With decades of experience as a urologist, surgeon, research, educator and men's health specialist, Dr. Brandeis is intimately familiar with the challenges men face as they age. Helping men meet these challenges and optimize their health inspires his commitment to clinical research, compassionate patient care, and education of other physicians. In The 21st Century Man: Advice from 50 Top Doctors and Men's Health Experts to Help You Feel Great, Look Good and Have Better Sex he expands the reach of his educational efforts beyond physicians and his patients, providing a guidebook for all men on how to live better, healthier lives.

"As I began training physicians in sexual medicine, I also began to consider a book that would help men over 40 understand the options available to them, to help them maintain the glow and vitality of youth," says Brandeis.

"An encyclopedic guide to feeling good, living well and looking better for any 21st Century man." —John Kelly, Detroit Free Press, 5-Stars

"…there is information in this book that is helpful for every part of a man's body and life! Brandeis has outdone himself in compiling a singularly robust resource that empowers men to journey with health, strength, and vigor." —Jessica Tofino, Educator and Writer, 5-Stars

Dr. Brandeis has been recognized for his excellence as a urologist, holding the post of Chief of Urology at John Muir Hospital for eight years, and was chosen by SF Magazine as a Top Urologist in the SF Bay for seven years running. As a sexual medicine expert and educator leading courses all around the country, he approaches the subject of Male Sexual Wellness with enthusiasm and an ability to explain complicated topics in ways the listener can understand.

"It is up to us to take charge of our health," encourages Brandeis. "In the same way that preventative maintenance can extend the life of your car thousands of extra miles, managing your physical, mental, and emotional health can prevent a great many of the conditions and injuries that lead to poor performance and illness…The goal is to manage your health in a way that avoids health issues or catches them while they are still minor problems."

"This is a mighty volume—everything men should know about physical, mental, and psychological health – all delivered with authority, excellent support by specialist colleagues, caring and compassion. The book is medically and scientifically accurate, accessible, engaging, and inspirational." —Grady Harp, MD, Amazon Top 50 Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5-Stars

In this book, you'll find a practical guide to men's health and discover:

The most common health causes of premature death in men and smart ways to reduce risks

Principles of nutrition and exercise and how to fuel and strengthen your body without injury

Coping with mental health struggles and addictive behavior to increase quality of life

How to continue looking good through midlife and beyond

The impact of good relationship skills on men's health and overall wellbeing

Techniques and strategies to continue enjoying mutually satisfying physical intimacy

Specifics on prostate health, testosterone, circumcision, vasectomy, and fertility

How to navigate healthcare systems and understand health insurance

An insiders view on how to find a specialist and make the most of your trip to the doctor

The health effects of gratitude and how to leave a legacy that inspires the next generation

Written in an accessible and engaging style, The 21st Century Man is loaded with comprehensive, scientific, and factual information that men and their partners need to know. Dr. Brandeis compassionately encourages men to actively engage in a journey toward health and equips them with the tools and knowledge needed for that endeavor.

"It's important to remind yourself that you have the power to make significant changes in your health risks," states Brandeis. "There is strength in taking action to reduce our risks. And if we are struggling, we need to become proactive about our health...We owe that to ourselves."

Dr. Judson Brandeis is an award-winning urologist and sexual medicine expert, clinical researcher, physician educator, and a caring clinician and surgeon. A graduate of Brown University and Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, with Urologic Surgery residency at UCLA and a post-doc fellowship at Harvard, today he specializes in the emerging field of sexual health and medicine.

Over the course of his 25-year career as a board-certified urologist he has performed thousands of surgeries and pioneered surgical robotics. In February of 2019, he opened BrandeisMD, a national leader in technology and sexual medicine innovations for men. BrandeisMD engages in ongoing clinical research to improve wellbeing and provide tools for men to live their best lives.

Dr. Brandeis is dedicated to helping his patients and men everywhere feel great, look good, and have better physical intimacy. He brings this wealth of expertise and care to his first book, The 21st Century Man: Advice from 50 Top Doctors and Men's Health Experts to Help You Feel Great, Look Good and Have Better Sex. A native New Yorker, Dr. Judson Brandeis now resides in Northern California.

Learn more about The 21st Century Man and Dr. Judson Brandeis at brandeismd.com or https://thetwentyfirstcenturyman.com/ (ISBN: 9781737379607). Available at Amazon.

