New Art Exhibit Focused on Social Justice Reform Featured at The Ven at Embassy Row

Washington, D.C. (6/2/2022) – BlkArtHouse, an arts company focused on highlighting Black artists, announces their upcoming exhibition to take place in the Art Gallery in the Art Gallery at The Ven at Embassy Row during the month of June. In partnership with Prophet Propaganda, the exhibition, titled Televised Revolution: Working Towards Criminal Justice Reform Through Art, will feature the work of twelve Black artists with unique perspectives on the US criminal justice system. Over the course of three events in June culminating with a Silent Auction taking place on Juneteenth, the exhibition seeks to connect viewers with the humanity of those incarcerated and highlight the need for criminal justice reform.

WHAT: Televised Revolution: Working Towards Criminal Justice Reform Through Art

An exhibition in place throughout the month of June

WHO: BlkArtHouse

Prophet Propaganda

Artists: Xplore Freedom, Mod Gibran, Riley Holloway, Savior Allen-Knight, Auudi Dorsey, Jay Mckay, Remy Wharry, Terryl McLorn, Qyjon Clark, Michael Donovan, Lowell Daniels, Jesus Cyph

WHERE: The Art Gallery at The Ven, located on the lower lobby level

WHEN : Opening Night: Friday, June 3, 2022 Ticketed event

Artist Panel Discussion: Saturday, June 4, 2022, Ticketed event

Silent Auction Event Sunday, June 19, 2022 Ticketed event

About BLKARTHOUSE

BlkArthouse is a mission-driven consumer brand for black art and community for black artists. They give people access to celebrate and directly support black art and artists. They have an artist-first approach and a lifelong mission to creating a sustainable economy around black art. They are proud to be Black-owned and women-led.

About The Ven at Embassy Row

The Ven at Embassy Row is part of Marriott's Tribute Portfolio and is in the heart of Dupont Circle at 2015 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington D.C. 20036. The recently renovated hotel features 231 vibrant rooms and suites in addition to meeting and private event space. Onsite dining options include the globally inspired full-service restaurant Fred & Stilla, in addition to a 24-hour Chef's Pantry for grab & go shopping and the seasonal pool and lounge on The Rooftop of The Ven, which is open to hotel guests and members of The Ven Social, the private Rooftop club. The hotel also offers an Art Gallery on its lower lobby level featuring rotating art from local, national and international artists curated to instill curiosity, conversation and connection.

Follow on Facebook at @TheVenEmbassyRow and on Instagram @thevenembassyrow. For more information, visit www.thevenembassyrow.com or email info@thevenembassyrow.com.







