National Medicare Supplement Insurance Industry Summit 2021 Dates Set

New dates for the National Medicare Supplement Insurance Summit have been set by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).

"The postponed Medigap industry Summit will take place September 8-10, 2021," announced Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director and organizer of the industry conference. The site remains the Schaumburg, IL Convention Center located a few miles from O'Hare International Airport.

"We are optimistic that people will be traveling by September and they'll be looking forward to face-to-face exchanges," Slome notes. "Chicago is both large and easy to get to. People will have had their fill of Zoom calls and want the old fashioned way of bumping elbows and networking with their peers."

The industry conference brings together over a thousand Medicare insurance professionals. As part of the event, the Association offers a completely free day that consists of sales sessions and no-cost access to the industry's exhibit hall.

"When we had to postpone the scheduled 2020 event due to Covid, almost every sponsor and exhibitor agreed to carry forward their participation," Slome reports. As a result, only a few exhibit spaces remain in what was previously a sold-out exhibit hall.

Details for the 2021 Medicare insurance conference are posted on the Association's website. To learn more go to www.medicaresupp.org/2021 or call 818-597-3205.

