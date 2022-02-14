From: NewsTip -- Story Ideas and Contacts Washington , DC Monday, February 14, 2022

NFT Trademarks – School Shootings – Business Marketing.



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Contact Experts Directly or reply for booking assistance.



--Mitchell Davis (202) 333-5000



Find experts on thousands of topics at www.ExpertClick.com



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



NFT Trademark Expert -- Michael Kondoudis



Victoria's Secret Is Coming to The Metaverse







Victoria's Secret is heading to the Metaverse, and it's bringing its PINK brand along. In tweets earlier today, trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis revealed that Victoria's Secret has filed four new applications for digital collectibles and media created with blockchain technology and online clothing and media for use in "virtual environments."



Michael Kondoudis is one of Washington DC's leading trademark and patent attorneys. He has secured over 2500 trademarks and patents for clients and had the privilege of representing some of the world's leading corporations, including Microsoft®, Canon®, Corel®, Leica®, and Samsung®.



Washington, DC



Michael Kondoudis -- Expert



Eunice Lee -- Media Contact



elee@mekiplaw.com



855-635-4752



www.mekiplaw.com



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Morgan Ballis, M.S. EM --- Campus Safety Alliance







Four years after 17 individuals were murdered and 17 more wounded at Marjory Stoneman Douglas (MSD) High School, our educational and political leaders remain complacent. The most critical lesson learned from MSD is the need for behavioral intervention teams and programs. The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission's report, and other investigative sources, revealed the Parkland assailant displayed suicidal and homicidal ideations dating back to his time in elementary school.



Wood River Valley, ID



Phone: 833-722-6787



Cell/Text: 520-306-6517 www.campus-safety.us



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Linda Popky -- Marketing Expert







Linda Popky, President of Leverage2Market Associates, Inc. is a senior marketing professional who helps clients improve their bottom line by more effectively leveraging their marketing programs, processes and people. Leverage2Market works with a wide range of organizations from startups and small businesses to Fortune 100 companies to use their existing marketing resources as effectively and efficiently as possible. Among the companies with whom Linda has worked are Sun Microsystems, Cisco Systems, NetApp, Autodesk, Applied Materials, TechData, CompeteNet, Triple Ring Technologies, NovaRay Systems, and more.



San Francisco, CA 650 780-0386



linda@popky.com



www.leverage2market.com



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Shawn Casemore - Accelerate Sales Growth







Shawn Casemore has spent over 15 years travelling across North America working with business owners and sales leaders to accelerate their sales. An author, Shawn has published two books, The Unstoppable Organization (2017) and Operational Empowerment (2015). Shawn has consulted too and spoken for several recognizable organizations including Tim Hortons, Pepsi Co., CN Rail, Bank of Montreal, Ernest and Young, and MNP to name a few. Although his work applies to businesses of all sizes, Shawn's passion is in helping business owners and sales executives in Fortune 1000 companies. Working with leaders who have a desire to accelerate their sales growth.



Toronto, Ontario, Canada



519) 379-7697



shawn@shawncasemore.com



www.shawncasemore.com



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



2022 NICHE MEDIA CONFERENCE











Since 2005, Niche Media has been your "go-to" resource for practical, actionable education & training (plus a healthy dose of F-U-N) to help you grow and maximize revenue!



Whether your media focus is B2B, B2C/Consumer, Digital-Only, City & Regional, or Association, all the Niche events help publishers generate more revenue via print, digital, sales, and events.



Learn about the Super Niche Media Conference



Learn about the CEO & Sales Leadership Summit



Learn about the Media Sales Academy



Join us for the Super Niche Media Conference, April 6-8 in Washington DC!



https://nichemediaevents.com/



Ryan Dohrn



Augusta, GA



803-634-3886



Ryan@BrainSwellMedia.com



http://www.RyanDohrn.com



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Gail Rubin, The Doyenne of Death, Funeral Expert



Free Before I Die Festival Videos Offer Insights



Cemetery Stories: A Fun Farewell by TK O'Geary







https://youtu.be/I6kE-c2WA9Y



Videos from Cemetery Stories



The closing event of the Before I Die New Mexico Festival was a community story slam called "Cemetery Stories: Life, Death and Beyond." This event was held outdoors at Historic Fairview Cemetery, 700 Yale Blvd. SE in Albuquerque.



The evening event featured 16 people speaking about encounters with the mysteries of death and dying. Many of the stories are funny and uplifting. The stories have titles such as "A Fun Funeral," "A Tale of Two Funerals," "Prince Matchabelli," and "Bodies in the Living Room?"



The closing event was created in cooperation with the New Mexico Humanities Council and Festival charitable partner, Historic Fairview Cemetery. Watch all the Cemetery Stories in this video playlist:



Albuquerque, NM



505-265-7215



Gail@agoodgoodbye.com



AGoodGoodbye.com



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Click to www.NewsReleaseWire.com to open and read all releases or click on release of interest.



*WHISPERS OF THE GODS, By Baseball Historian Peter Golenbock Available Everywhere Beginning Tuesday February 15th http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/267406



*Ukraine | The Humanitarian Hellscape http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/267405



*Home Care SEO Case Study- Independent Home Care Agency http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/267404



*Toy Fairs, Retail & More: An Interview with Steve Markey of Hog Wild Toys http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/267402



*Super Bowl LVI: Last Second TD, Hip-hop Halftime, Crypto Ads Galore http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/267400



*Rx 25 Increase Love in the World http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/267398



*KCSA Handles $325M Cannabis Deal http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/267397



*How to Use the Power of Amazing Music to Inspire Others http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/267395



*10 Ways to Restart and Improve Company Profits http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/267396



*PotionLabs Closes Sales Of $12M From Key DeFi Players Ahead Of Novel NFT Game ?Potion Unlock? http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/267394



*Navigating Organizational Change http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/267392



*How Can DISC Profile Testing Transform Your People-Forward Transformation? http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/267391



*Alan Weiss?s Monday Morning Memo® ? 02/14/2022 http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/267389



*The 16 Best Digital & Social Media Marketing Conferences You Should Attend in 2022 http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/267386



*Resignation Of Biden Aide Brings New Attention To Bullying In The Workplace http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/267385



*The Benefits of Taking a High-Performance Approach to Living Fully http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/267383



*LOVE the Communities You Serve http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/267380



*Determining Personal Benchmarks http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/267378



*Study Finds 69% of Respondents LOVE Their Work! Happy Valentine?s Day. http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/267377



*Is The 2022 Cadillac CT4 Blackwing Sports Sedan Better Than The Germans? http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/267375



*Exclusive: Arthur Strout Calls the D.A.'s Office http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/267376



*Record Drought and Increasing Conflicts Threaten Millions with Severe Hunger in the Horn of Africa, Warns Action Against Hunger http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/267374



*554 ? Make yourself look great when live: Tom talks Preparing for Live Events http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/267370



*Super BOLD Ads From CommPRO.biz -- Fay Shapiro http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/267367

