N F L Playoffs and super bowl and GAMBLING

N F L PLAYOFFS AND SUPER BOWL



Now that you can bet on sports in some states

do some players have a bet on the game??



Football's biggest game offers greatest

temptation to sports gamblers.

Super Bowl to the compulsive gambler is what New Year's Eve is

to the alcoholic,? says Arnie Wexler, a leading expert on the

subject of compulsive gambling and a recovering compulsive

gambler himself.

According to the National Gambling Study Commission

, there are 5 million compulsive gamblers and 15 million

at risk in the U.S.

I have spoken to more compulsive gamblers than anyone

else in America and have gotten hundreds of phone calls

after playoff games and the Super Bowl from compulsive

gamblers, Wexler says. Some have spoken about

embezzlements, white-collar crimes and destroying

themselves and their families. Others were so desperate

that they were contemplating suicide. ?

Over the years, I have also spoken toand helped many college and

professional athletes EVEN N F L PLAYERS who had a gambling

problem,Wexler says. In fact, an NCAA study a few years ago

noted that there is a disturbing trend of gambling among athletes

in college. Do you think that these people will get into the pros

and then just stop gambling?

Compulsive gamblers are very vulnerable during the

SUPER BOWL because they are looking for the 'lock bet,'

Wexler says. The media hype juices the gambler and --

as this is an impulse disorder -- many compulsive gamblers

will be in action. .

With all the games and the media hype about odds and betting

lines and now able to bet sports in some states there is an

explosion of betting on these games,Wexler continues. I can't

believe that newspapers carry ads from these so-called

handicappers, who are really 'scandicappers.' It's also

interesting to note how often the information is incorrect. ?

I remember when Skip Ballis, then of the Dallas Morning News,

had a gorilla in the Dallas Zoo make football picks for them,

Wexler says. The gorilla's picks were doing better than the

sports writers. I think the responsible thing to do would be for

newspapers, radio and TV shows to carry a public service message.

like gambling problem want help call 888 last bet





Arnie Wexler is a recovering compulsive gambler who placed his

last bet on April 10, 1968. Wexler has been fighting the injustice

of how sports, society and the judicial system deal with

compulsive gamblers for the last 52 years years. He and his

wife run a national help line: 1-888-LAST BET. If you want or

need help, please call now. If you know someone who needs

help for gambling addiction

