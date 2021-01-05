N F L Playoffs and super bowl and GAMBLING

Speaker
N F L PLAYOFFS AND SUPER BOWL 

Now that  you can bet on sports in some states 
do some players have a bet on the game??

Football's biggest game offers greatest
temptation to sports gamblers.  
 
 Super Bowl  to the compulsive gambler is what New Year's Eve is
to the alcoholic,? says Arnie Wexler, a leading expert on the
subject of compulsive gambling and a recovering compulsive
gambler himself.
 
According to the National Gambling Study Commission
, there are 5 million compulsive gamblers and 15 million
at risk in the U.S.
 
I have spoken to more compulsive gamblers than anyone
else in America and have gotten hundreds of phone calls
after playoff games and the Super Bowl from compulsive
gamblers, Wexler says. Some have spoken about
embezzlements, white-collar crimes and destroying
themselves and their families. Others were so desperate
that they were contemplating suicide. ?
 
Over the years, I have also spoken toand helped  many college and
professional athletes EVEN N F L PLAYERS  who had a gambling
problem,Wexler says. In fact, an NCAA study a few years ago
noted that there is a disturbing trend of gambling among athletes
in college. Do you think that these people will get into the pros
and then just stop gambling?
 
Compulsive gamblers are very vulnerable during the 
 SUPER BOWL  because they are looking for the 'lock bet,'
Wexler says. The media hype juices the gambler and --
as this is an impulse disorder -- many compulsive gamblers
will be in action. . 
 
With all the games and the media hype about odds and betting
lines and now able to bet sports in some states  there is an
explosion of betting on these games,Wexler continues. I can't
believe that newspapers carry ads from these so-called
handicappers, who are really 'scandicappers.' It's also
interesting to note how often the information is incorrect. ?
 
I remember when Skip Ballis, then of the Dallas Morning News,
had a gorilla in the Dallas Zoo make football picks for them,
Wexler says. The gorilla's picks were doing better than the
sports writers. I think the responsible thing to do would be for
newspapers, radio and TV shows to carry a public service message.
like gambling problem want help   call 888 last bet
 


Arnie Wexler is a recovering compulsive gambler who placed his
last bet on April 10, 1968. Wexler has been fighting the injustice
of how sports, society and the judicial system deal with
compulsive gamblers for the last 52 years years. He and his
wife run a national help line: 1-888-LAST BET. If you want or
need help, please call now.   If you know someone who needs
help for gambling addiction
 
we have a facebook page   -- 
 2100 PEOPLE WORLD WIDE
gambling addiction and recovery 
 
If you would like a copy please let me know
 
OUR  BOOK, GAMBLING ADDICTION AND HOW TO
RECOVER FROM IT,
" ALL BETS ARE OFF "

BY ARNIE AND SHEILA WEXLER AND STEVE JACOBSON
 
 
ASWexler.@aol.com 

Arnie & Sheila Wexler Associates 

Pompano Beach, Florida 

Arnie Wexler --   aswexler@aol.com   

Mobile: 954 501-5270 
 
 

