My Last Comic Standing Audition

In this week's episode of Comedian Stories: Tales From the Road in Under 5 Minutes, Comedian and keynote speaker Jan McInnis talks about auditioning for shows like Last Comic Standing.

"All you've got to do to get famous is get on one of those shows like Last Comic Standing, and do really well - right?," quips McInnis. Well maybe or maybe not according her her podcast. McInnis gives us a peak into comedy competitions, and why you should or should not get invovled with them if you're a comedian.

Comedian Stories is produced every Thursday. It opens with a joke from her live clean comedy show, then she tells a short story, and she ends with a take-away tip of what she learned from that story.