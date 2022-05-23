Molson Coors is Bringing Coors and Miller Beers to the Metaverse

In a first tweet and a second tweet earlier today, NFT trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis revealed that Molson Coors Beverage Company USA LLC has filed five new trademark applications to register COORS, COORS LIGHT, COORS BANQUET, MILLER, and MILLER LIGHT. The applications were submitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on May 18, 2022, and cover a variety of NFT and Metaverse products and services, including:

• NFT-backed media



• Virtual gaming services



• Marketplaces for NFT-backed media + downloadable merchandise

"Coors, Coors Light, Miller, and Miller Light are leading beer brands, and the value attached to each is significant," Mr. Kondoudis says. "These trademark filings are the next logical step to protect them as Molson Coors moves into the Metaverse."

"Clearly, Molson Coots sees the potential of the Metaverse and is preparing its trademarks and brands for the virtual economy that will dominate it," Mr. Kondoudis opined. "It is a safe bet that Molson Coors expects to build a major presence in the virtual world of the Metaverse."

Mr. Kondoudis adds that "perhaps the most interesting aspect of these applications is that they follow a new trend of NFT and Metaverse trademark filings from major breweries."

Anheuser-Busch filed NFT and Metaverse trademark applications for several of its brands last month.

"We expect the number of trademark filings for NFT and virtual products and services from the food and beverage sector to increase in the next 12 months as brands come to appreciate the need for protection in the Metaverse," Mr. Kondoudis concluded.

Michael Kondoudis is a Washington DC-based trademark lawyer who tracks Metaverse and NFT trademark filings at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Mr. Kondoudis does not represent Molson Coors Beverage Co.

https://www.mekiplaw.com/nft-trademark-attorney/

Links to the applications at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office