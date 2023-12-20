Million Dollar Consulting® Hall of Fame Inducts Five

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

December 20, 2023

Alan Weiss

401/884-42353

Alan@summitconsulting.com

Five Named to Million Dollar Consulting® Hall of Fame

Five outstanding consultants from diverse disciplines and three countries have been inducted into the Million Dollar Consulting® Hall of Fame, by Alan Weiss, PhD, the globally-acclaimed "consultant's consultant." Criteria for membership in this elite group are:

• Serving as an exemplar to others in the profession.

• Manifesting the highest levels of integrity, ethics, and accountability.

• Achieving significant annual revenue and profit improvement.

• Contributing intellectual capital to the consulting profession.

• Engaging in continuing, challenging, personal and professional development.

• Taking prudent risk and demonstrating resilience.

The inductees and an excerpt of their citations are:

Gwen Bridge

Gwen Bridge founded Gwen Bridge Consulting, Ltd. to provide services to government, the nonprofit sector, the private sector, and indigenous nations to build a better world that reflects equity and justice in decision-making on natural resources issues in North America. Gwen is called upon to advise all levels of government in the US and Canada on how to have better relationships and negotiate better agreements that reflect indigenous priorities. Her work in the US and Canada results in consideration of indigenous worldview and creates opportunities at all levels of relationship development. Gwen co-founded the Indigenous Engagement Institute to provide training on improving relationships with indigenous peoples. Through her consultancy and advisory Gwen supports relationships that advance reconciliation between indigenous and non-indigenous peoples and worldviews, increasing cooperation and reducing conflict. Successful in both the US and Canada, Gwen's consultancy continues to grow.

Gwen is a member of the Saddle Lake Cree Nation and is based in Canada.

Mark Cioni

Mark Cioni provides insight and solutions to optimize business decisions, operations and performance. He has consulted for over 35 years to a wide variety of global clients in private industry and government, bringing deep domain expertise including information technology, business intelligence, cybersecurity, and organizational change management.

He has worked recently to improve the security, resiliency and reliability of critical infrastructure, and helped to exploit customer experience improvement opportunities at the convergence of artificial intelligence, business analytics, and enterprise automation.

Mark graduated from Union College in Schenectady, New York, with a degree in Electrical Engineering and resides in New York State with his family. He is grateful for any opportunity to visit the 1000 Islands region, emerge triumphant during family game nights or simply enjoy a single malt scotch.

Christian Milaster

Christian Milaster is passionate about enabling the sustainable delivery of extraordinary care. He is driven to increase the personal satisfaction of medical professionals by applying systems thinking and implementing systems solutions.

Christian is the Founder and CEO of Ingenium Digital Health Advisors, a boutique consulting firm focused on Accelerating the Adoption of Digital Health Innovation and of Ingenium Healthcare Advisors, focused on Guiding Healthcare Leaders To Get The Results They Want. Starting out as a solo consultant, Ingenium Advisors currently comprises a global 16-person team spread across 7 countries and 7 US states and a consortium of over a dozen expert advisors.

Rooted in German engineering, Christian and his team optimize care delivery by working with healthcare organizations to design and implement pragmatic improvement and optimization solutions.

Born, raised, and educated as an Engineer in Germany, Christian started his career at IBM Global Services in Germany before joining the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, where he worked in various roles for 12 years before launching Ingenium in 2012. He currently resides outside of Annapolis, Maryland, USA, where he and his family enjoy four seasons and access to the ocean.

Leah C. Neubauer

Leah C. Neubauer is an expert and advisor for education and training in health-related fields.

Her strategic, thought partner work spans the USA, Europe, and Sub-Saharan Africa. Her collaborators and clients include higher education, federal government, international agencies, and global nonprofit sectors.

A scientist by training, she supports leaders with evidence-based, pragmatic approaches to real-world education and training. She is an educator, speaker, and author who delivers dynamic training and presentations with authors from across the globe.

She brings keen, real-word insights from her own experiences as a first-generation college student turned faculty member in higher education. Her work honors her first teachers, her mother and grandmother, and focuses on inclusion, engagement, and advancement of those underrepresented in higher education and health-related fields.

Nicole Salter

Nicole Salter, Founder and Director of Be MORE Global Group, Pty Ltd., is the profit behaviorist sought by organizations worldwide to align company behaviors with strategic objectives. Focusing on human behavior and its influence on organizational performance, Nicole's interventions yield significant, positive impacts on top-line revenues, organizational capability, and culture. Her tailored approach, extensive experience, deep understanding of organizational behavior and successful strategy execution have made her a trusted partner to CEOs, presidents, and founders seeking transformative results.

In addition to her consulting work, Nicole is an accomplished keynote speaker who captivates audiences with her insights on human behavior, personal and organizational effectiveness, leadership, and culture. Her thought-provoking presentations inspire business leaders and professionals to rethink their management and employee engagement strategies, ultimately leading to transformative results.

As an advisor, Nicole is celebrated for her candor, curiosity, and ability to forge connections that facilitate the shifts necessary for achieving excellence. Her expertise in human behavior and extensive business acumen make her an invaluable resource for leaders and organizations aiming to excel in a constantly evolving business landscape.

The announcement was made on AlansForums.com, where Dr. Weiss noted, "These people are readily acknowledged by their world-class peers to be fitting inductees. I'm proud to be associated with all of them." The award inscription included the notation of "…the distinction of being regarded by peers as one of the world leaders in consulting, as evidenced by empirical accomplishments in client results, professional contributions, and intellectual property."

More details can be found on the Summit Consulting Group, Inc. web site at: https://alanweiss.com/growth-experiences/million-dollar-consulting-hall-of-fame/

