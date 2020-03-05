Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Millennial's & Money -- Tax Time --- Risks to China Drug Supply
Text
Millennial's & Money -- Tax Time --- Risks to China Drug Supply
From:
News Release Wire News Release Wire
Washington , DC
Thursday, March 05, 2020

 

Subject: Millennial's & Money -- Tax Time --- Risks to China Drug Supply

Contact Expert Direct -- Or reply with Needed Time and we will set up

Call Mitchell Davis @ (202) 333-5000 or

Reply by email to:  ExpertClick@Gmail.com

----------------------------------------------------------

# 1 -- Top Five biggest mistakes Millennials make with their money:

***** Googling for answers to financial questions. There's a lot of bad advice that has great search engine optimization (SEO)

http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228688

Ilyce Glink - Personal Finance Expert

847-242-0550 & 847-242-0550

---------------------------------------------------------

# 2 It is Tax Time --- The Importance of File Management

Research shows that the average worker spends 150 hours/year looking for information. At an average rate of $25/hour, including benefits, that equates to nearly $4,000/year/employee. Multiple $4,000 times the number of employees in a company and the cost is staggering

Barbara Hemphill

919-349-9247 &  barbara@BarbaraHemphill.com

----------------------------------------------------------

#3 Exposing the Risks of America's Dependence on China for Medicine

We often read food labels before purchasing food products. We do this because we care about the health and safety of our families. What about the drugs in our medicine cabinets? Millions of Americans are taking drugs made in China that lack the Food and Drug Administration safety inspections we take for granted in America. Joining me today to discuss this critical issue is Rosemary Gibson, a senior advisor with the Hastings Center, a bio-ethics research institute. Gibson and Janardan P. Singh are co-authors of China RX: Exposing the Risks of America's Dependence on China for Medicine.

Carol M. Swain -- Political Scientist and Commentator

615-310-8617 &  carolmswain@gmail.com

----------------------------------------------------------

CounterPoint --- Top News Item with Reaction of Expert

News Item: The Pope Teams Up with Microsoft and IBM on AI Ethics

Rebuttal by Charles Simon – Artificial Intelligence Expert

The News Release: http://www.newsreleasewire.com/228686

The News Story:

https://tinyurl.com/Artificial-Intel

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Expert Roundup. ---- Coronavirus ---

https://tinyurl.com/coronavirus-Experts

-------------------------------------------------

Talk Radio News from Talkers Magazine

News/Talk Ratings -- January 2020 ratings

https://tinyurl.com/Talk-Radio-News

----------------------------------------------------------

Top Headlines

Click to www.NewsReleaseWire.com to open and read all releases or click on release of interest.

*Comedy Contracts Podcast

http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/218596

*A Vote for Normalcy in the United States

http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228710

*The Importance of File Management --

http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228707

*Sloane & Co. Founder Launches ThroughCo Communications

http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228706

*Two best inspirational quotes that drive me.

http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228705

# 1) It may not be today, it may not be tomorrow, and it might not be fore 10 years from now, but if Quit is in your database, your google will execute on it.

Mark Hoverson, Marketer

*Alan Weiss?s Word of the Week? ? 03/04/20

http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228702

*Together Strengthening Women Worldwide

http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228701

*Local Author Shares the Gritty, Honest Reality of Sexual Abuse, and How to Step Out of Its Shadow

http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228700

*Super Tuesday Was a Real ?Horse Race? After All

http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228697

*Innovation By Committee

http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228696

*Exposing the Risks of America?s Dependence on China for Medicine

http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228690

*Biggest mistakes Millennials make with their money:

http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228688

*12 Ways To Contain the hack, stop the bleeding & eliminating the threat

http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228687

*Response to Vatican Advanced Intelligence Ethics Pledge

http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228686

*January 2020 PPM Analysis: News/Talk

http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228682

*Best Selling Recruitment Author Launches Online Candidate Experience Learning Hub

http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228681

*Which major 2020 risks, per the majors, should you be aware of?

http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228680

*Five Tips to Safely Manage Medications

http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228679

*Gannett Posts $95M Loss in Q4, First Earnings Report Since Acquisition

http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228678

*The Stories, Science and Strategy to Help Men Build and Maintain a Life Worth Living

http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228677

*Do You Have a Culture of Feedback?

http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228673

 
Mitchell P. Davis
Broadcast Interview Source, Inc.
Washington, DC
202-333-5000
Other experts on these topics