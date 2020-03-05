Thursday, March 05, 2020
Subject: Millennial's & Money -- Tax Time --- Risks to China Drug Supply
Contact Expert Direct -- Or reply with Needed Time and we will set up
Call Mitchell Davis @ (202) 333-5000 or
Reply by email to: ExpertClick@Gmail.com
----------------------------------------------------------
# 1 -- Top Five biggest mistakes Millennials make with their money:
***** Googling for answers to financial questions. There's a lot of bad advice that has great search engine optimization (SEO)
http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228688
Ilyce Glink - Personal Finance Expert
847-242-0550 & 847-242-0550
---------------------------------------------------------
# 2 It is Tax Time --- The Importance of File Management
Research shows that the average worker spends 150 hours/year looking for information. At an average rate of $25/hour, including benefits, that equates to nearly $4,000/year/employee. Multiple $4,000 times the number of employees in a company and the cost is staggering
Barbara Hemphill
919-349-9247 & barbara@BarbaraHemphill.com
----------------------------------------------------------
#3 Exposing the Risks of America's Dependence on China for Medicine
We often read food labels before purchasing food products. We do this because we care about the health and safety of our families. What about the drugs in our medicine cabinets? Millions of Americans are taking drugs made in China that lack the Food and Drug Administration safety inspections we take for granted in America. Joining me today to discuss this critical issue is Rosemary Gibson, a senior advisor with the Hastings Center, a bio-ethics research institute. Gibson and Janardan P. Singh are co-authors of China RX: Exposing the Risks of America's Dependence on China for Medicine.
Carol M. Swain -- Political Scientist and Commentator
615-310-8617 & carolmswain@gmail.com
----------------------------------------------------------
CounterPoint --- Top News Item with Reaction of Expert
News Item: The Pope Teams Up with Microsoft and IBM on AI Ethics
Rebuttal by Charles Simon – Artificial Intelligence Expert
The News Release: http://www.newsreleasewire.com/228686
The News Story:
https://tinyurl.com/Artificial-Intel
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Expert Roundup. ---- Coronavirus ---
https://tinyurl.com/coronavirus-Experts
-------------------------------------------------
Talk Radio News from Talkers Magazine
News/Talk Ratings -- January 2020 ratings
https://tinyurl.com/Talk-Radio-News
----------------------------------------------------------
Top Headlines
Click to www.NewsReleaseWire.com to open and read all releases or click on release of interest.
*Comedy Contracts Podcast
http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/218596
*A Vote for Normalcy in the United States
http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228710
*The Importance of File Management --
http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228707
*Sloane & Co. Founder Launches ThroughCo Communications
http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228706
*Two best inspirational quotes that drive me.
http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228705
# 1) It may not be today, it may not be tomorrow, and it might not be fore 10 years from now, but if Quit is in your database, your google will execute on it.
Mark Hoverson, Marketer
*Alan Weiss?s Word of the Week? ? 03/04/20
http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228702
*Together Strengthening Women Worldwide
http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228701
*Local Author Shares the Gritty, Honest Reality of Sexual Abuse, and How to Step Out of Its Shadow
http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228700
*Super Tuesday Was a Real ?Horse Race? After All
http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228697
*Innovation By Committee
http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228696
*Exposing the Risks of America?s Dependence on China for Medicine
http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228690
*Biggest mistakes Millennials make with their money:
http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228688
*12 Ways To Contain the hack, stop the bleeding & eliminating the threat
http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228687
*Response to Vatican Advanced Intelligence Ethics Pledge
http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228686
*January 2020 PPM Analysis: News/Talk
http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228682
*Best Selling Recruitment Author Launches Online Candidate Experience Learning Hub
http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228681
*Which major 2020 risks, per the majors, should you be aware of?
http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228680
*Five Tips to Safely Manage Medications
http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228679
*Gannett Posts $95M Loss in Q4, First Earnings Report Since Acquisition
http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228678
*The Stories, Science and Strategy to Help Men Build and Maintain a Life Worth Living
http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228677
*Do You Have a Culture of Feedback?
http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228673
Mitchell P. Davis
Broadcast Interview Source, Inc.
Washington, DC
202-333-5000