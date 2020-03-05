Millennial's & Money -- Tax Time --- Risks to China Drug Supply

From: News Release Wire Washington , DC Thursday, March 05, 2020

# 1 -- Top Five biggest mistakes Millennials make with their money:



***** Googling for answers to financial questions. There's a lot of bad advice that has great search engine optimization (SEO)



Ilyce Glink - Personal Finance Expert



# 2 It is Tax Time --- The Importance of File Management



Research shows that the average worker spends 150 hours/year looking for information. At an average rate of $25/hour, including benefits, that equates to nearly $4,000/year/employee. Multiple $4,000 times the number of employees in a company and the cost is staggering



Barbara Hemphill



#3 Exposing the Risks of America's Dependence on China for Medicine



We often read food labels before purchasing food products. We do this because we care about the health and safety of our families. What about the drugs in our medicine cabinets? Millions of Americans are taking drugs made in China that lack the Food and Drug Administration safety inspections we take for granted in America. Joining me today to discuss this critical issue is Rosemary Gibson, a senior advisor with the Hastings Center, a bio-ethics research institute. Gibson and Janardan P. Singh are co-authors of China RX: Exposing the Risks of America's Dependence on China for Medicine.



Carol M. Swain -- Political Scientist and Commentator



CounterPoint --- Top News Item with Reaction of Expert



News Item: The Pope Teams Up with Microsoft and IBM on AI Ethics



Rebuttal by Charles Simon – Artificial Intelligence Expert



The News Story:



Expert Roundup. ---- Coronavirus ---



Talk Radio News from Talkers Magazine



News/Talk Ratings -- January 2020 ratings



